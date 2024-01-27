With 40 New F-16 Fighter Jets, the Turkish Military Will Become a Major Power in the Middle East

#F16 #Fighter #Jets #Turkish #Military #Major #Power #Middle #East

Türkiye will have 40 new F-16 fighter jets. Photo/

ANKARA – The administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden officially notified Congress of its intention to resume the sale of F-16 fighter jets worth USD 23 billion to Turkey. It took a major step towards completing a long-delayed process and a major test in relations with Ankara.

With the sale of the F-16, the Turkish military will become a respected new force.

The State Department sent a notice to advance the sale of 40 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-16s, nearly 80 pieces of modernization equipment to Turkey, a day after Ankara fully completed ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, a move that became directly linked to the jet sale.

The Biden administration is simultaneously advancing the sale of 20 Lockheed F-35 stealth fighter jets to Greece, another NATO ally, a deal worth $8.6 billion that Washington proposed as it tries to strike a balance between two members of the alliance that have a history of tense relations.

Turkey first submitted a request to purchase the fighter jets in October 2021, but Ankara’s delay in agreeing to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid has been a major obstacle to gaining congressional approval for the sale.

After a 20-month delay, Turkey’s parliament earlier this week ratified Sweden’s offer to join NATO, and then-US President Joe Biden wrote to the leaders of key congressional committees, urging them to approve the F-16 sale “without delay.”

The US State Department notification late Friday came just a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gave his final approval to Sweden’s ratification, and hours after the instrument of accession was delivered to Washington.

Also Read:  Israel's decision is an essential building block in the path of supporting the territorial integrity of our country and its sovereignty over its desert

“My approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 aircraft is conditional on Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s membership in NATO. But make no mistake: This is not a decision I took lightly,” said Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Liaison Committee, one of the four main committees that need to approve arms transfers.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Yemen’s Houthis claim to have attacked a British oil tanker
Yemen’s Houthis claim to have attacked a British oil tanker
Posted on
Two billion in damages for one American after using Roundup
Two billion in damages for one American after using Roundup
Posted on
Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Posted on
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News