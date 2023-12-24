With 7.5 million euros, Serious Request raises much more than in recent years | Media

#million #euros #Request #raises #years #Media

Dec 24, 2023 at 8:41 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Serious Request closed on Sunday with proceeds of 7,502,981 euros. Radio station 3FM has raised much more money this time than in the past six editions. The donations go to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

Radio DJs Barend van Deelen, Wijnand Speelman and Sophie Hijlkema were locked up in the Glass House on the Grote Markt in Nijmegen at the end of last week. Since then, listeners have been able to request records in exchange for a donation.

Tonight during a performance by the choir Dekoor Close Harmony on the Grote Markt, the DJs left the Glass House. “I really needed my mother to come by,” says Hijlkema about her highlight of the week. Speelman: “This week was an example of fraternization.”

Various artists have performed at the Glass House in recent days, including Tom Odell, Claude, Prins S. and De Geit, S10, Kraantje Pappie and MEAU.

From almost 1 million to more than 12 million

More than 5.3 million euros was raised in 2017. That amount has now been surpassed. 3FM Serious Request has been organized annually since 2004.

That first year, the charity campaign yielded the least: 915,955 euros. The highest amount was raised in 2014: almost 12.4 million euros. Last year it was more than 2.3 million euros and in 2021 it was more than 2 million euros.

With an annual amount of around 12 million euros, the proceeds were highest in the years 2011 to 2014. The campaign was somewhat less successful in 2015 (less than 8.7 million euros). Although the revenue was slightly higher in 2016 (almost 9.3 million), it dropped to more than 5.3 million euros in 2017 and even to around 1.3 million euros in 2018.

That year, 3FM had replaced the Glass House with The Lifeline, with the DJs traveling through the country. The Glass House returned in 2021.