With a spoonful of honey and yogurt, prepare the best natural cream bath at home to treat your hair from all its problems

#spoonful #honey #yogurt #prepare #natural #cream #bath #home #treat #hair #problems
Many people search for natural ways to maintain hair health and treat its problems. A cream bath is considered one of the effective methods that helps moisturize and nourish the hair and treat its various problems, such as dryness, split ends, and loss. A cream bath is the application of cream on the hair for a certain period, which helps nourish the hair. To repair it, a cream bath can be prepared from many natural ingredients.
How to make a cream bath with honey
Olive oil and honey bath cream recipe
Olive oil is a natural oil that helps moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to it containing essential fatty acids that help penetrate and repair the outer cuticle layer of the hair.
the components:
- A cup of olive oil.
- A tablespoon of honey.
- A tablespoon of yoghurt.
How to prepare:
Egg cream bath recipe
Eggs are natural ingredients that help moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to them containing proteins that help repair damaged hair.
the components:
- One egg.
- A tablespoon of honey.
- A tablespoon of yoghurt.
How to prepare:
Avocado cream bath recipe
Avocado is a natural fruit that helps moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to it containing healthy fats and fibers that help repair damaged hair.
the components:
- Mashed avocado.
- A tablespoon of honey.
- A tablespoon of yoghurt.
How to prepare: