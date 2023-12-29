With a spoonful of honey and yogurt, prepare the best natural cream bath at home to treat your hair from all its problems

Many people search for natural ways to maintain hair health and treat its problems. A cream bath is considered one of the effective methods that helps moisturize and nourish the hair and treat its various problems, such as dryness, split ends, and loss. A cream bath is the application of cream on the hair for a certain period, which helps nourish the hair. To repair it, a cream bath can be prepared from many natural ingredients.

How to make a cream bath with honey

Olive oil and honey bath cream recipe

Olive oil is a natural oil that helps moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to it containing essential fatty acids that help penetrate and repair the outer cuticle layer of the hair.

the components:

  • A cup of olive oil.
  • A tablespoon of honey.
  • A tablespoon of yoghurt.

How to prepare:

  • Heat the olive oil in a water bath until warm.
  • Add honey and yoghurt to the olive oil.
  • Mix the ingredients well until combined.
  • Apply the mixture to the hair from roots to ends.
  • Wrap the hair with a towel soaked in hot water.
  • Leave the mixture on the hair for an hour.
  • Wash hair with shampoo and conditioner.

    • Egg cream bath recipe

    Eggs are natural ingredients that help moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to them containing proteins that help repair damaged hair.

    the components:

    • One egg.
    • A tablespoon of honey.
    • A tablespoon of yoghurt.

    How to prepare:

  • Beat the egg well.
  • Add honey and yoghurt to the beaten egg.
  • Mix the ingredients well until combined.
  • Apply the mixture to the hair from roots to ends.
  • Wrap the hair with a towel soaked in hot water.
  • Leave the mixture on the hair for an hour.
  • Wash hair with shampoo and conditioner.
    Avocado cream bath recipe

    Avocado is a natural fruit that helps moisturize and nourish hair, thanks to it containing healthy fats and fibers that help repair damaged hair.

    the components:

    • Mashed avocado.
    • A tablespoon of honey.
    • A tablespoon of yoghurt.

    How to prepare:

  • Mash the avocado well.
  • Add honey and yogurt to the mashed avocado.
  • Mix the ingredients well until combined.
  • Apply the mixture to the hair from roots to ends.
  • Wrap the hair with a towel soaked in hot water.
  • Leave the mixture on the hair for an hour.
  • Wash hair with shampoo and conditioner.

