‘With earphones in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it’ | Media podcasts

AD Media Podcast In terms of media news, the permanent media panel is in full swing and there is also a Radio Corner XL. First of all, the remake of the 90s hit Does he ‘t or doesn’t he with presenter Ruben Nicolai and the inevitable panel members Jelka van Houten, Leonie ter Braak and Roué Verveer. Angela de Jong is not gentle: ‘With earplugs in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it? It’s cheap junk that’s based on 25 other programs, plus boring panel members.’

Media editorial office 23-01-24, 21:10

