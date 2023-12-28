“With hearts crushed by pain” Overwhelming gesture for Anca Gavrila, the young woman who died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor

#hearts #crushed #pain #Overwhelming #gesture #Anca #Gavrila #young #woman #died #fire #Ferma #Dacilor

No less than seven people died in the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor. The boarding house in Tohani burned down on the second day of Christmas.

Anca Gavrilă was a second-year student at the Faculty of Sociology. Immediately after the death was confirmed, the 20-year-old’s colleagues mobilized and sent a message on the Facebook page of the Association of Sociology and Social Work Students.

They are making arrangements for the funeral of the deceased girl at Ferma Dacilor and are asking for support to help the grieving family.

“With hearts crushed by grief, we come today with a tender plea to you, our friends and acquaintances. Recently, I lost a dear colleague from the 2nd year of Sociology in the fire at Ferma Dacilor. Gavrilă Anca Florina was a beautiful girl and one of the students of our faculty.

In these difficult times, we warmly invite everyone who wants to provide financial support to help our colleague’s family cope with the expenses related to this period. Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will help ease the financial burden at this sensitive time and hopefully support the family. The account on which the donations are received is her sister’s.

If you are unable to help, it is always welcome to share this announcement so that it can easily reach all potential supporters”noted Ancă Gavrilă’s colleagues.

Anca Gavrila was the daughter of the handball coach, Cristian Gavrila. The 20-year-old girl was also a handball player. After her death was confirmed, the father revealed that he did not even know that his daughter was at Ferma Dacilor on the morning of the tragedy.

“We did not expect something like this. We didn’t know he was there”said Cristi Gavrila, for observatornews.ro.

The best friend of the owner of Ferma Dacilor broke his silence after the deadly fire

The best friend of the owner of Ferma Dacilor has broken his silence after the deadly fire. It is about Gheorghe Simion, the well-known boxing coach and father of Marian and Dorel Simion.

Gheorghe Simion was shocked by the images he saw of the fire and gave details about the passing of Cornel Dinicu, the owner of Ferma Dacilor.

“I also saw the images from there on TV. It’s a horrible tragedy. He’s a bad boy. He played sports, he was good with my boys, I knew him from the neighborhood. If he was on the way, we stopped at him a couple of times. I was there with the children. He was welcoming, a man who loves sports.

The first time I was with Cezar Gheorghe, the boy from K1, I knew him better. God forbid such a thing, to receive something like this for the Holidays!”, said Gheorghe Simion for prosport.ro.