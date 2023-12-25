With his family finally reunited, José Alvarado enjoys Christmas

#family #finally #reunited #José #Alvarado #enjoys #Christmas

PHILADELPHIA – Jose Alvarado He had the Christmas dinner he always dreamed of.

Together with his mother, Crelia Lizarzabal, in the kitchen of the Miami residence that the left-handed pitcher bought for his family, they both assembled and tied the hallacas in banana leaves. This typical Venezuelan dish was tasted at the family Christmas dinner, along with ham bread, chicken salad and cream punch.

Everything went wonderfully.

“This Christmas is going to be very special,” Alvarado told MLB.com on Friday. “It’s the kind of Christmas I’ve missed, but it’s the Christmas I’m going to have. “It’s going to be a wonderful day for my family now that we’re all together.”

Alvarado’s mother, sister Mariú, son Dylan and daughter Victoria arrived in the United States from Venezuela on December 9. (Alvarado’s father, his brother and his third child already reside in the United States.) It was a dream outcome, after a long and often frustrating process.

For more than two years, his family had tried without success to obtain their visas to come to the United States. But thanks to the efforts of many people, Alvarado and his family boarded a plane in Valencia, Venezuela, a couple of weeks ago and flew to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, before traveling to Miami.

Alvarado doesn’t like traveling by plane. He fears turbulence. The reliever got a little nervous before landing in Miami. But when he looked out the plane window and saw land, Alvarado looked moved. Tears began to come out of his eyes.

Alvarado turned to look at his sister Mariú, who was sitting next to him.

“Now comes the good thing,” he exclaimed.

Phillies fans know Alvarado as one of the team’s best relievers and most gregarious personalities. He exudes a fiery confidence that matches his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame. He fist pumps and gesticulates so aggressively following big strikeouts that he jokes he wakes up sore the next morning. Alvarado smiles big. He loves to laugh and joke. But he will also sit quietly in front of his locker at Citizens Bank Park, making beaded necklaces for teammates and their children.

However, Alvarado revealed another side of himself, prior to Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Marlins in early October, when he spoke for the first time about the struggles his family was going through.

“Man, it’s really hard,” he confessed. “Last night [después del Juego 1]I came home and my mother called me [desde Venezuela]. She didn’t stop talking and cried a lot, because last year she couldn’t be in the World Series. This year, I tried to bring my mother to the United States and the US immigration authorities would not grant her a visa. It is a very difficult situation for me.”

Alvarado had not seen his mother since the end of the 2021 season, due to tense relations between the United States and Venezuela. The US embassy in Caracas closed its doors in 2019. The Venezuelan embassy in Washington did the same in January.

The political and economic situation in Venezuela is so serious that the US State Department issued a “Level 4” alert, urging its citizens not to travel to the South American country.

“Do not travel to Venezuela due to extreme insecurity and misuse of local laws,” the alert warned. “Think twice before traveling, due to unfounded arrests, terrorism and poor health infrastructure.”

Due to all this crisis, leaving Venezuela has become an extremely difficult task.

Alvarado had been working closely with the professional baseball representation agency, OL Baseball Group – which includes his agent, Félix Olivo; the Phillies’ immigration attorney; Alvarado’s personal attorney and many others – to try to bring his family to the United States. At different times over the past two years, his family tried to obtain visas in Colombia and Brazil, but those efforts were in vain.

Then, Alvarado addressed the issue during the pregame press conference in October. The lefty had not planned to do so. It just happened.

And people listened, including staff in Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s office. They contacted the Phillies and offered their help.

Alvarado accepted it with great pleasure.

“Sometimes a hand from a member of Congress can help these types of cases get resolved,” said Mairéad Lynn, Casey’s communications director.

Casey’s office conducted a briefing in Congress on behalf of Alvarado, who noted that from there, things began to move quickly.

His family enrolled in a program known as Processing for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans of the United States Department of Immigration and Citizenship. This program allows citizens of those countries who have a sponsor, like Alvarado, and have passed a background check, to travel to the United States and stay for two years to live and work, what is known as humanitarian permission.

“This process may end in obtaining a permanent resident visa (green card) at some point,” explained Ray Robles, director of international operations for the Phillies.

Alvarado’s family was eventually able to obtain their humanitarian permits. Finally, they were able to travel to the United States.

“I have no words,” said Alvarado. “We are eternally grateful.”

Alvarado remembers watching his teammates celebrate with their families on the field, as the club advanced to the next round before reaching the World Series in 2022.

The left-handed flamethrower felt alone during those moments, because he had no one next to him. Alvarado did not want to go through that situation again, so he decided to bring his brother Darío and his cousin, who came to the United States through the dangerous Darién Gap, a block of vegetation that extends on the border between Colombia and Panama, to Philadelphia to be present in the Wild Card Series and the NLDS.

Alvarado hoped to have his mother, sister and children in the United States in time for the Fall Classic.

“The most important thing is to have your family with you,” said Alvarado. “I never lost faith. I knew it was going to happen, but it was a very slow process. “I always trusted that the team that was working for me would make this happen.”

The Phillies couldn’t reach the World Series, but things continued to go well. Alvarado traveled to Venezuela around Thanksgiving. He helped his family complete the final paperwork that was needed.

In the end, they were all approved.

“It was something spectacular,” Lizarzabal exclaimed. “That hug, that meeting, being all together. It was a dream come true. It was a dream I had for a long time because we hadn’t seen each other in a long time. I wanted to be with my son. I am happy and grateful for all the support. I can’t wait to see my son play again and continue to be successful. To live that again will be very special.”

But the first thing was to celebrate Christmas with the family. Have dinner together.

“There is nothing better than a mother’s food,” concluded Alvarado.