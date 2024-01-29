With just IDR 10 thousand in capital, you can enjoy the underwater paradise on this beach

INFORADAR.ID – Located in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Poso Regency offers various extraordinary natural tourist destinations, one of which is Madale Beach. This beach is a paradise for snorkeling fans with its crystal clear waters and enchanting coral reefs.

Madale Beach offers a unique underwater experience with exceptional visibility, allowing visitors to witness the underwater wonders clearly.

The colorful coral reefs along the coast are home to various species of fish and other sea creatures, providing an unforgettable snorkeling experience.

The clarity of the water and the richness of the coral reefs are two of the many reasons why Madale Beach is such a popular destination. This beach is located only about 5 kilometers to the northeast of Poso city, and is very easily accessible by various types of vehicles, including motorbikes or cars.

One of the other advantages of Madale Beach is the very affordable entry price, only IDR 10,000. This price makes this beach accessible to various groups, both local and international tourists.

If you plan to snorkel at Madale Beach, it is recommended to bring your own snorkeling equipment, or you can also rent it around the beach.

Check the condition of equipment such as masks, snorkels and life jackets, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun.

Madale Beach in Poso Regency is a gem for snorkeling lovers, offering amazing water clarity and beautiful coral reefs.

With easy access and affordable prices, this beach is an ideal destination for anyone who wants to explore the underwater beauty of Central Sulawesi. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit and enjoy the magic of Madale Beach!

