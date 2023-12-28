“With Love, Your Mind”: campaign that offers to address people’s mental health problems during the holidays

#Love #Mind #campaign #offers #address #peoples #mental #health #problems #holidays

ATLANTA, Georgia.- For most people, this is a holiday season, however, there are some whose loneliness makes them go into depression and we don’t know what to do.

Mental Health has been one of the most important problems that this country has had after the pandemic, the economic crisis for many, the loss of family members for others and now the Christmas and New Year holidays, which in some cases are not synonymous with joy, but more with sadness due to the loneliness in which one lives.

Lack of mental health care can have a knock-on effect, harming everything from friendships, relationships, jobs, and overall physical health. There is nothing shameful about asking for help, and it does not show weakness. In fact, valuing your mental health and taking care of it is one of the strongest acts you can do for yourself and the people you love.

There are related emotions, moods and challenges in life that can deteriorate people’s mental health.

Culpa

It’s normal to feel guilty from time to time, whether our behavior actually hurt someone or whether or not the result was our fault: We all make mistakes, and guilt actually teaches us to care about others in the process. .

Wear

Although we often use the word burnout as if it were just exhaustion, and think that it is the normal result of working hard, burnout is not just about exhaustion from work: it is much more than that.

Grief and loss

Grief is what we experience after a significant loss. This guide will help you recognize what the grieving process is like and learn ways to help yourself and others manage it.

Anger

Anger is an emotion you feel when you believe that someone or something has hurt you, and it can also appear when you feel scared or threatened.

Worry

It can be draining when thoughts about what went wrong or what could go wrong (known as worry) take over your mind.

Soledad

The need to connect with other people is part of our nature.

Sadness

It’s okay to feel sad from time to time: it’s part of being human and not a bad thing. But when sadness is overwhelming and takes over, it may be a sign that you need to take extra steps to take care of yourself.

Recommendations to deal with these feelings

It is necessary to address the situation and the campaign gives you some recommendations:

Talk to friends and family

Mental health issues are something no one should face alone. Having support, even just one person, can make a big difference.

Take therapy

Therapy is the process of working with a licensed mental health professional who uses dialogue, self-exploration, and skill development to help you improve your overall well-being, as well as specifically address your mental health issues and goals.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357, is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in English and Spanish, for individuals and families facing mental or mental disorders. of substance use. This service connects you with local treatment centers, support groups, and community organizations.