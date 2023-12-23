With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland

#wealth #rich #Switzerland

Published22. December 2023, 8:54 p.m

Where do you belong?: With this wealth you belong to the rich half of Switzerland

From the mid-20s to retirement age: These figures from the BFS show how much money people of the same age have saved.

That’s what it’s about

Are you part of the rich half of Switzerland?

Figures from the BFS show the median wealth.

The data from the canton of Zurich also shows a similar result.

The ten richest people in Switzerland are all billionaires. To be part of the richer half of the country, you only need 16,500 francs between the ages of 21 and 25, as the “Handelszeitung” writes with reference to a survey by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS).

The BFS surveyed 8,000 households every year on various topics. In the 2015 survey, the office also collected data on wealth. They show the minimum amount of money you need to have on hand to be part of the rich half of your age group:

This is the median wealth

The median is interpreted so that half of the assets are smaller than the median value and the other half are larger. Anyone who has exactly this amount or more is wealthier than 50 percent of their peers. The BFS counts real estate, bank accounts, financial investments, valuables and private pension provision in pillar 3a as assets. The data refers to the person in the household with the highest income, from which the median wealth per capita was determined.

However, the report states that the BFS describes the result as experimental, which probably indicates that they are not entirely sure about the data. Since the survey was conducted over the telephone, it is quite possible that many respondents were not fully aware of their exact assets.

This is how high the median wealth is in the canton of Zurich

The “Handelszeitung” therefore compared the data with a study by the Statistical Office of the Canton of Zurich. The basis was the tax data of half a million households that lived in the canton of Zurich from 2006 to 2015. Although pillar 3a is not included here, the result is similar:

Both analyzes show a significant jump in wealth from the second oldest to the oldest people in the ranking. The reason is that people of this age often inherit. In addition, upon retirement, the assets of the pension fund drawn as capital are visible in the assets. In addition, the Pillar 3a balance counts as assets, which explains the big jump in the second graphic.

Incidentally, the comparatively high assets hardly decrease after the age of 65. However, you only belong to the richest percent in the canton of Zurich if you have assets of five million francs. Promotion to the top percent is extremely rare, the study authors write. This only happens to one in a hundred per decade.

