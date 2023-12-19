With the hoe into luck – Itten’s masterpiece is the goal of the autumn round – sports

    The users have voted: Cedric Itten’s goal with the heel against GC is the most beautiful goal of the past autumn round in the Super League.

    Not only in terms of the current table, but also in the vote for the most beautiful goal of the autumn round, YB is ahead. Around 5,000 voters voted Cedric Itten’s genius prank in the game against GC into first place. The Nati striker’s direct pick-up brought 32 percent of the votes.

    There is also a yellow-black striker in second place. Meschack Elia’s long-range goal against St. Gallen was the goal of the autumn round for 27 percent of users. Jonathan Okita’s side kick against Lucerne follows with 10 percent.

    GRAND TOURNAMENT OF ANTANANARIVO - Elgeco Plus and CFFA meet in quarters

    Stefan Ralchev's Bundesliga prediction 16.12.2023 • BR

    RUGBY 15-MADAGASCAR CUP

