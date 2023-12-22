With the wake-up light alarm clock from Action you start the day full of motivation

You know that feeling when your alarm goes off at exactly the wrong time? You wake up drunk and don’t feel like starting the day. Action now has the solution: the Wake-up light alarm clock. This alarm clock encourages a natural sunrise and offers useful extras such as colorful LED lighting and Bluetooth connection. Ready for training, work or a relaxing day of rest.

With this wake-up light alarm clock from Action you can start your day motivated

A wake-up light alarm clock promises a natural and relaxing way to wake up. Thanks to a smart light function that gradually increases, you wake up with a soft glow that mimics a sunrise. Because the light intensity slowly increases, you wake up in a more natural way. So wake up fresh and fruity! You can easily set the alarm clock via your phone.

Action – Wake-up Light Wekker

Action – Wake-up Light Wekker

Credit: Action

