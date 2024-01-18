With these relaxation techniques for sleeping you will ward off the nightmare of insomnia

#relaxation #techniques #sleeping #ward #nightmare #insomnia

Sleep is a vital physiological need and not resting well harms our body and our mood. The body speaks, and waking up exhausted and sleepy is truly an SOS.

However the percentage of Spaniards who sleep poorly is 58%, already surpassing those who sleep well (42%). And of those who do sleep, 13% say they do not wake up rested, according to the survey How do Spaniards sleep?, carried out by Ipsos for the Spanish Sleep Society.

Therefore, in addition to consulting a specialist, we must do everything in our power and not delegate the entire solution to medicines. Relaxation techniques are methods that help you reduce stress and tension, calm the nervous system and prepare to sleep. They also improve your mood, reduce blood pressure and boost the immune system. We tell you two of the most effective techniquesdepending on whether your problem is falling asleep, or if it is more related to waking up in the middle of the night.

Body scanner: the best technique to fall asleep

Progressive muscle relaxation or body scan consists of tensing and relax different muscle groups sequentially, which enables the release of physical tension and mental stress. In some methods, such as the one followed by the US military, the body walk begins with the head. But most experts recommend doing it through the feet so that when we reach the head we are already in a state of relaxation.

Lie on your back in a comfortable position and close your eyes.

Start with your feet and toes and tense them as much as possible for five seconds.

Relax completely and notice the difference.

Move up the calves, thighs, buttocks, abdomen, chest, arms, hands, neck, face and head, tensing and relaxing each muscle group in the same way. On the face, pay special attention to the eyes, squeezing them and then relaxing them. She does something similar with her eyebrows, raising them and releasing them.

When you’re done with the head, breathe deeply several times and enjoy the feeling of relaxation.

If you wake up in the middle of the night… try not to go back to sleep

No, it is not a typo, but one known in psychology as paradoxical intention. Is a therapeutic strategy which consists of telling the patient to continue doing or thinking about what generates discomfort, instead of fighting against it or avoiding it. For example, in the case of people who they can’t fall asleep, they are proposed to do exactly that: not fall asleep. In this way, by investing all the effort in avoid falling asleepthe patient can achieve the opposite effect.

Sitting on your bed, and without any device on or strong lights, andStart thinking about things you could do if you got up, Imagine yourself doing physical activity or some other task that requires physical effort and Mentally repeat that you should not fall asleep. The people who put it into practice say that it works, because sometimes with our mind it is better to use the left hand than to go forward.

And of course, you must always respect the sleep hygiene that we all know:

– Lights out: To promote the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, use blackout blinds or curtains, or an eye mask. Avoid using electronic devices that emit light in the bedroom, and if possible not in the hours before going to bed.

– Dinner ready: The ideal is to allow at least two hours to pass between the end of dinner and time to go to sleep.

– Temperature close to 18 degrees: According to the Sleep Foundation, the ideal bedroom temperature is about 18.3 degrees Celsius, while most doctors suggest setting the thermostat between 15.6 and 19.4 degrees Celsius for the best sleep. What is clear is that a rather cool environment induces deep sleep and one that is too warm wakes us up.