With these tips you can burn a lot of calories with your daily walk

Do you want to move more despite time constraints and fatigue and burn calories in the process? You don’t always need a gym or special exercises. With a long, long walk you can not only do something for your mental health, but also lose excess pounds. You can find out how to do this here.

Why is a walk actually so healthy?

A walk is a good way to express your… physical and mental health to improve, reduce stress and at the same time something for them Environment to do. For short distances, leave the car behind and walk the distance. You can also relax while taking a walk relax and enjoy the time as you can enjoy the sight of nature and the surrounding area.

Walking also has a positive effect on your health Health from: It is an excellent way to promote digestion. Going out into the fresh air, taking time for yourself and exercising also support you immunity. Another advantage: When you go for a walk, the sunlight makes you look like one Vitamin D deficiency targeted.

If you go for a walk every day, you strengthen your circulation and blood circulation, which increases your heart rate. This reduces the risk of Cardiovascular diseases. When you walk they will too Muscles strengtheneddie Joints protected and the Bones spared, because the movement makes the synovial fluid thinner and the cartilage on the joint surfaces is better supplied with nutrients. Also for them Eyes A walk and therefore a break from the smartphone display and computer screen is a blessing.

Walking is also a great way to reduce stress. It helps with negative thoughts and feelings and to clear your head. Morning exercise is also one of our 5 morning routines that can help you lose weight.

You can also do this effectively with a long walk and a balanced diet burn calories and improve your fitness.

Can you really burn belly fat by walking?

You want one flat stomach and do something for your general health at the same time? Then brisk walking (around 7 km/h) is definitely something for you. Although we can’t control where on our body we lose fat, going for a walk every day can have a positive effect on your waist circumference. Walking can create a calorie deficit, which breaks down fat deposits all over the body – including the stomach. Walking regularly can help you maintain your… Reduce belly fat. It’s best to additionally train your core with suitable exercises such as crunches.

It is possible to counteract excess fat with regular walking. The great thing about it: You don’t need any special equipment or have to invest a lot of time. Just put on comfortable shoes and off you go.

How many calories are burned during a walk?

How many calories you can burn while walking depends on various factors: your weight, the intensity of your walking and the length of the distance covered. The rule of thumb is: per kilogram of weight and per hour of walking you can do 2.6 to 2.9 kilocalories be burned.

The personal calorie consumption while walking you can calculate like this:

body weight (in kilograms) x the Duration of the walk (in hours) x 2,6 or x 2,9 calculate.

Also interesting: Here you can calculate your daily calorie requirement.

Where exactly do you lose weight when you go for a walk?

Going for a walk is one Cardio-Training, that protects your joints, burns calories and increases muscle mass. When you go for a walk, you don’t lose weight in a specific area, but rather all over your body.

Burn more calories while walking – the 5 best tips

Tip #1: Walk quickly or faster

How many calories you ultimately burn while walking also depends on the pace at which you move and how much you weigh. If you step up your game and walk faster, you can burn 200 kilocalories with a body weight of 68 kilos. For classification: There are 200 calories in about two chocolate bars. On average, we walk at a speed of around 4-6 km/h. Around the Fat burning On average, you should be able to crank it up properly 7 km/h run fast.

Tip #2: Explore new routes regularly

If you always walk the same route, you will quickly get bored. Rather explore new routes or even places. In doing so, you challenge yourself and yours Routine changes.

Tip #3: Take hills, stairs and inclines

Try too Stairs and inclines to include in your walk. This makes the walk a lot more strenuous – but it is also rewarded. If you regularly incorporate stairs or inclines into your walk, you can 30 percent more calories burn. A nice side effect of climbing stairs: yours Butt and thigh muscles are through the extra workout punishes.

Tip #4: Challenge yourself and set goals

Before you go, commit to every week or month new time goal: For example, in the first week, resolve to walk two kilometers in 30 minutes. After a week or two, you can try to do three kilometers in 30 minutes. This way you challenge yourself and see results quickly.

Tip #5: Go for walks regularly

To see results, it’s important that you don’t just walk once a month, but you move regularly.

Get rid of belly fat – this is how often you have to go for a walk

For the goal of losing (belly) fat regular exercise essential. To maintain your weight, you should incorporate 30-minute walks into your daily routine at least three times a week.

If you want a flat stomach quickly and effectively, take a brisk walk at least five times a week.

What’s the point of walking for an hour every day?

Walking for an hour a day is good for your overall health. The movement strengthens you Cardiovascular system. In addition, the Oxygen supply to the Muscles and the Lung capacity elevated. Plus, walking for an hour helps your to support immune system. Running can also help improve your mood and overall well-being.

A study by the Max Planck Society has shown that your… Memory- and Concentration performance significantly improved by walking. By exercising in the fresh air, more oxygen is transported to the brain and you are more alert and focused. By walking briskly, you can burn even more calories and fat – all without an expensive gym membership.

What happens if I walk for 30 minutes every day?

Just 30 minutes of walking per day helps To lose weightdie Muscle mass to increase and the posture to improve. Especially if you feel stressed about everyday life, your job or other things, a 30-minute walk can help you gain clarity and reduce stress.

Our tip: Simply order your next coffee to go and instead of chatting with your friend in the café, opt for a long walk through the city park. Vitamin D is included for free.

