With this app you can keep a diary on your iPhone

Apple recently launched a brand new app called Journal ofte Dagboek, which allows you – as the name suggests – to keep a diary on your smartphone. You can even add photos, videos, locations and so much more!

Are you not a hero when it comes to journaling on paper, but does your smartphone stick to your hands? Then we might have the solution for you! Apple is launching a brand new app so you can keep your diary on your iPhone.

Journal or Diary is an app from Apple itself that is very accessible and easy to use. It simply comes down to writing about your day. The nice thing about the app is that you can add photos, but also voice messages, locations and videos.

© Ysaline Pollet

Privacy

Another useful feature coming? To maintain your privacy, you can lock your diary with a code or even Face ID! Have you skipped a day (or more) or do you just want to keep the diary more spontaneously? Then you can always add a note afterwards and simply change the date! Although it is of course recommended to take a moment every day and make it a habit.

Have no idea what to write about? No problem! Thanks to the recommendations you will always have inspiration. You will receive photos from your camera roll as suggestions, but also concrete reflection questions such as “What’s the best thing that happened to you this week?” or ‘Do you like daydreaming? What do you learn about yourself?’.

You can download the app via the App Store.

