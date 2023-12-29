With this exercise you will lose weight at the same time

#exercise #lose #weight #time

Losing weight while sitting sounds like a dream – but it’s not. A study has provided new results regarding the soleus muscle and confirmed that a certain exercise can actually increase fat burning even while sitting. We’ll show you how the so-called soleus push-up works. Read on now!

Losing weight while sitting: study with new results

The goal of weight loss can be achieved through various measures such as: Change in diet, adjustment of lifestyle or a Fitness program can be achieved. It is often the combination of these three aspects that helps us get closer to our weight loss goal. In 2021, around 330,000 people took slimming products every day or almost every day to help them lose weight. In addition, around 4.12 million people showed a particular interest in diets and diet products. There are a variety of slimming diets – from the low-carb diet and keto diet to the protein diet and intermittent fasting.

There are many ways to achieve your individual dream weight. But you probably didn’t expect it to be possible, even to lose weight while sitting. Until now, we have assumed that sitting for long periods of time makes it more difficult to lose weight. However, scientists at the University of Houston in Texas made surprising findings as part of their study. They discovered that a small muscle in the calf works differently than other muscles. This muscle can… Fat loss and contribute to fat burning and the Activate metabolism.

Our body is home to around 640 muscles, including many small muscles that cannot be specifically trained during sport. This also includes the so-called Soleus Muscle or sole muscle, which extends from the bottom of the knee to the heel. The special thing about this muscle: If it is trained appropriately, it can have a significant impact on metabolism.

This daily express workout helps you lose weight

Feet up: Lose weight with simple exercises for the soleus muscle

By a Muskelbiopsie the American research team made amazing discoveries. With this examination method, tissue samples from a muscle, in this case the soleus muscle, are taken and analyzed. Unlike other muscles that normally GlycogenUsing the storable form of carbohydrates, the soleus muscle builds instead blood sugar and Slices away. This results in glycogen levels remaining constant and therefore muscle endurance is improved. Researcher Marc Hamilton emphasized that this represents a previously unexplored opportunity to optimize our health. By activating this muscle, the local oxidative metabolism can be kept at an increased level for hours.

“The soleus’s below-average dependence on glycogen helps it to work effortlessly for hours, without tiring during this type of muscle activity,” Hamilton said in a University of Houston press release. “We never imagined that this muscle would have this type of capacity. It’s been in our bodies the whole time, but until now no one has studied how to get rid of it Optimizing our health begins,” the researcher explained, adding, “When properly activated, the soleus muscle can drive local oxidative metabolism to high levels for hours, not just minutes.”

Soleus push-up: This is how the weight loss exercise works while sitting

Normally the soleus muscle is Stand or Go activated. However, the scientists have discovered a way to train this muscle while sitting. This is how the so-called soleus push-up (SPU) is carried out:

Place your feet flat on the floor and relax your leg muscles.

Lift your heel while keeping the front of your foot on the ground.

Once the heel is raised as high as possible, passively release the foot and touch the heel to the floor again.

The goal is to shorten the calf muscle while simultaneously activating the soleus muscle.

Executing the exercise is similar to a jiggling movement, but should be done much slower and more consciously. “The soleus push-up may look simple from the outside, but sometimes what we see with the naked eye isn’t the whole story. It’s about a very specific movement […]to maximize health benefits,” Hamilton explained in the release.

In his study presentation, the scientist does not give a direct answer to how long or how often the soleus push-up should be performed. However, he was responsible for longer periods of time up to four and a half hours tested. When done correctly, the exercise is intended to target only the soleus muscle, which weighs about one kilogram. This should ensure that the leg is neither tired nor overloaded.

The health benefits of the soleus push-up

The researchers examined some test subjects who carried out this exercise. The result was impressive: The blood sugar level improved by a full 52 percent. In addition, the Insulinbedarf by 60 percent and the Fat metabolism worked twice as effectively. These positive effects lasted over a period of three hours. The University of Houston claims that by properly training or activating this muscle, it is possible Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and even obesity are prevented can be. According to the research team, activating the soleus muscle while sitting is even more effective than walking or standing.

Conclusion:

Is the soleus push-up the key for anyone who wants to stay fit in the office and lose weight? Not yet, say the scientists. The reason for this is that the study was carried out under strict laboratory conditions with extensive equipment. However, the team is planning further studies precise training methods to develop so that people who want to lose weight can learn and use these exercises correctly.

For Hamilton, the study results still represent one milestone He explained to the University of Houston: “All 600 muscles taken together normally contribute only about 15 percent of the entire body’s oxidative metabolism in the three hours after carbohydrate ingestion. Although the soleus muscle accounts for only one percent of body weight, it is capable of increasing its metabolic rate to double, sometimes even that, during SPU (soleus push-up) contractions Three times the total body carbohydrate oxidation to increase”.

Please note that this method is of course not a replacement for regular physical activity or a healthy, balanced diet. Nevertheless, activating this muscle is useful and particularly useful for those who sit a lot in everyday life.

