With this free app you will always have a psychologist in your pocket: how it changes your life

Do you feel like you need psychological support, but are hesitant to turn to a shrink for the usual reasons? Here is the solution that could be right for you.

In a society like ours, and in such a complicated moment from all points of view, mental health is one of the “forgotten” priorities. There are many who feel the need for psychological help to deal with difficult situations, but the majority avoid undertaking a serious course of psychotherapy: due to costs, prejudices, fear, inertia… However, not everyone knows that today there is the possibility of monitoring one’s mood by taking advantage of a “virtual” guide, in the form of an app.

Apple Health: this is how lintellectualedissidente.it works

The tool in question it’s called Apple Health and allows you to record an emotion or mood and analyze the factors that influence your mental well-being. If it is true that the first weapon against the demons that swirl in our heads is awareness, it is worth exploring the potential of this virtual resource…

Psychologist advice just a click away thanks to these apps

The Health app is available on iPhone and iPad with iOS 17 or later and on Apple Watch with watchOS 10 or later. Simply open the app, go to “Mental Wellbeing” and select the relevant option or options. The app will offer us an overall picture of our psychological state and explain the meanings of the mood and emotions we have recorded. An important difference lies between the sensations of a single moment (emotion) and those of the entire day (mood). But that is not all.

The app offers us a general picture of our psychological state lintellectualedissidente.it

The Health app allows users to record their mood and emotions multiple times throughout the day, without a defined limit. If you want your iPhone or Apple Watch to remind you to record your emotions, you can set a “Reminder” (any time of the day) from the “Options” list. Then there is the possibility of viewing insights: statistical data on mental well-being and the time dedicated to sleep and meditationand so on.

An important aspect concerns confidentiality. About that, Apple emphasizes that all data associated with mood and emotion tracking is encrypted on the individual device, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe. Additionally, users have complete control over the information captured and stored on their devices. This data is never shared unless the user decides to do so. Curious to try? Just one click.