Withdrawal of subsidies is a “very harsh measure for Angolan families” – economist

The announcement this week, by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, of the study being carried out by the government to withdraw subsidies for various services is, according to economist Marlino Sambongue, a “very harsh measure to Angolan families”.

In reaction to Kianda’s Maileconomist Marlino Sambongue began by stating that from the point of view of economic theory and economic policy, the removal of price subsidies for goods and services will represent an increase in these goods, “since they are fundamental goods and services for companies and for families, and that we could see an increase in the general level of prices, caused by an increase in production costs for companies and consumption for families”.

“If this happens, families will go through moments of financial strain”, he stated, advising that it is necessary to implement mitigation measures that increase family income to mitigate the impact of these measures.

Among the mitigation measures, Marlino Sambongue pointed out “some tax exemption in terms of tax on income from work at the lowest levels, the expansion of the Kwenda program, passwords or credit cards for taxi drivers and truck drivers, salary updates for public servants and why not the national minimum wage”.

Asked about the opportunity to withdraw subsidies, at a time when the country is facing a period of economic austerity, the economist responded by saying that “the measure is very harsh for families, but necessary for the sustainability of Public Finances and that is why I understand that They must be applied gradually without taking too long.”