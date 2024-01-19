Within days, we can take off in B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux

#days #B17 #Flying #Fortress #Mighty #8th #Redux

Publisher Microprose continues to resurrect legendary games from decades ago. So far, this has been more or less successful, but the intention is certainly commendable, because it is often games that were once really the best of their genre, so they deserve to be revived.

The series will be continued in a few days by B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux, which will be a remastered edition of the classic flying game released in 2000. It is interesting that the game released twenty-four years ago was a sequel to an even older classic from 1992.

In B-17: Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux, players board one of history’s most famous bombers to take part in World War II missions. To operate such a flying fortress, a crew of ten was needed, among whom, in addition to pilots and navigators, there were also gunners. During the missions, the players can jump into the place of any of them when the given situation calls for it.

The players can command the plane’s entire mission from takeoff to landing, and between the two, where to fly, where to radio, other times our task will be to get the bombs to their destination or we have to keep the fighter planes of the German Air Force away from the bomber. All this with renewed graphics, but for now only in early access. This will arrive on Steam on January 23rd, but there is no word on how long it will spend in this status.

GeryG

At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.