Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones

#years #Lithuanian #army #plans #develop #capability #reconnaissance #drones

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The military is conducting or will soon announce purchases of military-grade small and micro-reconnaissance drones.

The acquisitions are carried out in accordance with the intelligence concept approved in 2017, say army representatives, rejecting the criticism expressed by some experts and representatives of the defense industry regarding the lack of a strategy during the meeting of the National Security and Defense Committee of the Seimas last week.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  WHO Says Hundreds of Patients and Staff at Gaza's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital 'Disappeared'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

8 health benefits of making love often
8 health benefits of making love often
Posted on
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Posted on
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Posted on
Premiere: Debut single Benni – “September 20”
Premiere: Debut single Benni – “September 20”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News