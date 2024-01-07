Without a win: Japanese triumphs at the “Four Chances”

#win #Japanese #triumphs #Chances

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi won his third career Four Chances ski jumping title despite failing to record a single win in the individual events. He reached the trophy with four second places, including today in Bischofshofen, BTA reports.

Kobayashi finished with an asset of 1145.2 points and 24.5 more than German Andreas Wellinger, who was first in Oberstdorf. The leader in the general classification for the World Cup is Stefan Kraft from Austria, who won today, another eight points behind.

The other wins were for the Slovenian Ange Lanishek in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the Austrian Jan Hoerl in Innsbruck.

Kobayashi led after the first jumps in Bischofshofen with 144.1 points from an attempt at 137 meters, but was overtaken by Kraft in the second. The Japanese jumped 138 meters for 143.5 points and recorded a total of 287.6 points, while the Austrian jumped 140 meters for 146 points and finished 1.3 clear of his rival.

Slovenia’s Ange Lanishek finished third, while Vellinger trailed Kobayashi’s Golden Eagle in fifth place with a total of 267.9 points.

Curiously, Kobayashi won his first title of the “Four Chances” in 2019, when he became only the third in history with four wins from four races. Before him, only the Polish Kamil Stoch had done a perfect tournament a year earlier and the German Sven Hanawald in 2002. In his next triumph in 2022, the Japanese failed to win only in Bischofshofen.