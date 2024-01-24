Without cases of equine encephaliomelitis, Misiones begins mass immunization in horses

#cases #equine #encephaliomelitis #Misiones #begins #mass #immunization #horses

Mandatory vaccination against equine encephaliomelitis was established. All horses that are at least two months old, within the framework of the health emergency, must be vaccinated. The province’s Ministry of Agriculture recommends not moving animals to provinces with reports of the disease.

The National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) established mandatory vaccination against equine encephalomyelitis. The measure, which iscame into force today, Wednesday, after publication in the Official Gazette of Resolution 115/2024. There are no positive cases recorded in the province, he assured Canal 12, Carlos Caraves, Undersecretary of Animal Development and Production of the Ministry of Agriculture and Production of Misiones.

Missions without positive cases of equine encephalomyelitis

“We are going to have to vaccinate all horses with the vaccine of Argentine origin. As indicatedAfter the regulations come into force, producers will have 10 days to vaccinate their animals,” explained Caraves, who is a veterinarian. And everyone who is at least two months old must be inoculated.

Regarding the inoculation conditions, In primary vaccinated animals (animals vaccinated for the first time), a booster must be implemented within the stipulated deadlines.according to laboratory prescription.

In this sense the Missionary undersecretary explained that “the vaccine is applied privately, with a veterinarian who must record the dose applied in the horse’s health book. And you have a booster after 21 days, and then every year.”

They recommend not moving animals to Corrientes

It should be noted that this The new measure aims to avoid the negative effects of the virus and preserve animal welfare. On the other hand, search minimize productive losses for the sector involved.

Caraves, in dialogue with Canal12, He stressed that there are no positive cases of the disease in Misiones. And along these lines he suggested that “To continue in this way, taking care of the animals and the health of people, we advise that they do not make movements towards the provinces where there are cases, such as Corrientes.. And in case of moving the horses within the province, we advise you to have the vaccine”.

Regarding the control of the vaccine in animals, the veterinarian maintained that the inspection will be carried out by SENASA, which is the competition body.

And he explained that how The disease is transmitted through mosquitoes, “in addition to the equine vaccine, we have to try to control the vectors.”

The new regulations also establish that Each horse must have a vaccination certificate in order to prove the vaccine. It must be issued with the signature and seal of a registered veterinarian acting individually or through a health entity registered with Senasa. In addition, the certificate will have to express the data of interest that identifies the animal involved and information on the vaccine applied.

