Without medications – a doctor reveals a treatment for acidity in 30 seconds

01:38 PM Sunday, January 21, 2024

Written by: Yasmine Al-Sawy:

Dr. Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, said he has followed a simple trick to overcome the pain that afflicts millions due to stomach acidity.

The problem occurs when undigested food and stomach juices rise to the throat, leading to a feeling of inflammation and burning, according to the British Daily Mail.

Dr. Salhab added, through his TikTok account, that he had been suffering from the worst acidity and heartburn in the stomach for a while, and he was trying in various ways to find relief.

He took several different over-the-counter medications, but the pain and burning continued, so he turned to food.

“I took a banana and ate it, and within 30 seconds, the acidity was completely gone and never came back,” the gastroenterologist confirmed, explaining that food can also be part of your acid reflux and heartburn treatment plan.

Highly acidic foods, such as coffee, tomatoes, pastries, and spicy or fatty dishes, can increase stomach acid and worsen symptoms and make acid reflux worse. However, bananas are low in acid and high in alkali, which can soothe the lining of the esophagus. Irritated.

Salhab also pointed to foods like almonds, broccoli, and kale as low-acid choices.

It is worth noting that stomach acidity may cause esophageal reflux, which occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows into the esophagus, which connects the mouth and stomach. Signs of acid reflux include discomfort and regurgitation of sour food or liquids, along with abdominal pain and a burning sensation in the chest, difficulty swallowing, or a feeling of a lump in the throat.

Doctors usually do not recommend taking acidity medications for a long time to prevent any damage and complications to the stomach over time.