Without medications – a doctor reveals a treatment for acidity in 30 seconds

#medications #doctor #reveals #treatment #acidity #seconds

01:38 PM Sunday, January 21, 2024

Written by: Yasmine Al-Sawy:

Dr. Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, said he has followed a simple trick to overcome the pain that afflicts millions due to stomach acidity.

Ad space

The problem occurs when undigested food and stomach juices rise to the throat, leading to a feeling of inflammation and burning, according to the British Daily Mail.

Ad space

Dr. Salhab added, through his TikTok account, that he had been suffering from the worst acidity and heartburn in the stomach for a while, and he was trying in various ways to find relief.

He took several different over-the-counter medications, but the pain and burning continued, so he turned to food.

“I took a banana and ate it, and within 30 seconds, the acidity was completely gone and never came back,” the gastroenterologist confirmed, explaining that food can also be part of your acid reflux and heartburn treatment plan.

Read also: Treating stomach acidity permanently without medications

Highly acidic foods, such as coffee, tomatoes, pastries, and spicy or fatty dishes, can increase stomach acid and worsen symptoms and make acid reflux worse. However, bananas are low in acid and high in alkali, which can soothe the lining of the esophagus. Irritated.

Salhab also pointed to foods like almonds, broccoli, and kale as low-acid choices.

It is worth noting that stomach acidity may cause esophageal reflux, which occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows into the esophagus, which connects the mouth and stomach. Signs of acid reflux include discomfort and regurgitation of sour food or liquids, along with abdominal pain and a burning sensation in the chest, difficulty swallowing, or a feeling of a lump in the throat.

Also Read:  The brain needs to have a hobby, it makes you live longer and age better

Doctors usually do not recommend taking acidity medications for a long time to prevent any damage and complications to the stomach over time.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A four-day work week equals money but less work: how these European countries fared
A four-day work week equals money but less work: how these European countries fared
Posted on
The low-cost car giant announces the latest innovation: it will arrive on new models, enthusiasts in ecstasy
The low-cost car giant announces the latest innovation: it will arrive on new models, enthusiasts in ecstasy
Posted on
Radeon RX 7900 GRE now retails from €579
Radeon RX 7900 GRE now retails from €579
Posted on
The academic test essay questions are close to the phenomenon of life test labeling and the association of gaps in life | Life | Central News Agency CNA
The academic test essay questions are close to the phenomenon of life test labeling and the association of gaps in life | Life | Central News Agency CNA
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News