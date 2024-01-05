Without Messi, with seven Argentines and one in the top 10, the 100 most expensive footballers in the world

#Messi #Argentines #top #expensive #footballers #world

2024 has already begun and the International Center for Sports Studies updated its ranking that positions the most expensive players in the world. The top 100 has several surprises such as the fall of some important names, such as Kylian Mbappé, and the great appearance of some promises. There are seven Argentines, although Leo Messi is not there, and one of them made it into the ten most expensive.

The world champion Julián Alvarez, of the English Manchester City, is eighth on the list of the most expensive footballers in the world, the first being the Englishman of Real Madrid Jude Bellingham.

Alvarez is valued at 164,700,000 euros, while Bellingham tops the list with a transfer value of 267,500,000, ahead of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and his two Brazilian teammates from Real Madrid: Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.

Among the 50 most expensive players are four other Argentines: 17th. Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) with 123,600,000 euros, 28th. Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool) with 105,100,000, 33rd. Lautaro Martínez (Inter) with 102,900,000 and 48th. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) with 94,500,000.

Compared to estimates published last June, the number of players with a transfer value of over €100 million has almost doubled (from 20 to 39), reflecting the strong inflation that occurred during the window. of transfers from the summer of 2023.

The Brazilian Endrick, recent reinforcement of Real Madrid, is the youngest to appear on the list at 17 years and four months. While the oldest is Harry Kane at 30 years and four months. Another who surprised with his position was Kylian Mbappé, who knew how to lead this list on several occasions, now he is ranked 27th.

The 100 most expensive players in the world

Jude Bellingham 267.5

Erling Haaland 251.2

Vinicius Júnior 250.3

Rodrygo Goes 247.9

Bukayo Saka 223

Phil Foden 195.8

Pablo Gavi 175.4

Julian Alvarez 164.7

Jamal Musiala 152.4

Martin Odegaard 150.6

Gabriel Martinelli 148.2

Federico Valverde 140.7

Dominik Szoboszlai 138.6

Marcus Rashford 136.2

Eduardo Camavinga 132.7

Pedri González 125.2

Enzo Fernández 123.6

Rodri Hernandez 121.8

Darwin Nuñez 117.6

Florian Wirtz 117

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 115.3

Rafael Leão 114.2

António Silva 114.1

Xavi Simons 112.5

Bruno Guimarães 109.7

Kai Havertz 106.8

Kylian Mbappé 106.2

Alexis Mac Allister 105.1

Cole Palmer 104.9

William Saliba 104.3

Declan Rice 103.8

Jules Koundé 103.5

Lautaro Martinez 102.9

Alexander Isaac 102.7

Cody Gakpo 101.9

Victor Osimhen 100.5

Dejan Kulusevski 100.4

Jérémy Doku 100.3

Ronald Araújo 100.2

Takefusa Kubo 99.8

Rasmus Höjlund 99.7

Aurélien Tchouaméni 99.5

Evan Ferguson 99.2

Gabriel Magalhäes 98.7

Nico Williams 98.3

Alejandro Balde 98.2

If Gvardiol 96.4

Harry Kane 95.6

Alejandro Garnacho 94.5

Mohammed Kudus 93.8

Nico Schlotterbeck 91.7

Manual 91.2

Rico Lewis 90.7

Giorgio Scalvini 90.6

Gonçalo Ramos 90.4

João Félix 90.3

Ibrahima Konaté 90.2

Lukeba Castle 88.9

Moussa Diaby 88.1

Ferran Torres 87.3

Bruno Fernandes 85.5

Nicolas Jackson 84.9

Lois Openda 84.5

Kaoru Mitoma 84.5

Gonçalo Inácio 84.3

Endrick Felipe 82.7

Nicolò Barella 82

Éder Militão 81.2

Leroy Sané 80.7

Jeremie Frimpong 80.6

Warren Zaire-Emery 80.4

Antony Santos 80.1

Aaron Ramsdale 79.6

Nahuel Molina 79.4

João Neves 78.9

Raphinha Belloli 78.5

Nathan Aké 78.5

Alessandro Bastoni 78.4

Destiny Udogie 78.3

Pau Torres 78.2

Gabriel Jesus 78

Moisés Caicedo 77.8

Dusan Vlahovic 77.5

Randal Colonel 77.3

Gregor Kobel 77.2

Rúben Dias 76.5

Jungle Sancet 76.1

Trent Alexander-Arnold 76

Jack Grealish 76

Ansu Fati 75.2

Levi Colwill 74.8

Yerémi Pino 74.5

Axel Disasi 74.2

Douglas Luiz 73.8

Alphonso Davies 73.5

Diogo Costa 73.4

John Peter 72.9

Victor Boniface 72.5

Cristian Romero 71.4

Anthony Gordon 71.3

(amounts expressed in millions of dollars)