Without Piero Quispe but with Sebastián Britos: complete Universitario squad for its centenary | League 1 2024

#Piero #Quispe #Sebastián #Britos #complete #Universitario #squad #centenary #League
Universitario de Deportes has the clear objective of achieving the two-time championship in the year of its centenary. Review the squad that the creams will have for the 2024 season.
Get to know the Universitario squad for 2024, the year of its centenary. | Libero Composition
University of Sports will seal one of its best years, the 2023 season, after winning the League 1 title against Lima Alliance. In fact, the creams now have the tough challenge of being protagonists in the Copa Libertadores and even more so achieving the two-time championship in the year of their centenary.
Despite the departure of Jorge Fossati, the meringues have maintained the core of their team that won the championship last November and two reinforcements have already been confirmed: Christopher Olivares and Sebastián Britos. They will be joined by Diego Dorregaray, who already has a closed agreement with the club, but it has yet to be announced.
This way, The ‘U’ is finishing forming its list of 25 players (he currently has 22) that he can use for League 1 and the Copa Libertadores 2024. Below, we tell you who these footballers will be, the possible reinforcements and the options that are in store for your new coach.
University: squad of football players for the 2024 season
Archers
- Sebastian Britos (Uruguay)
- Diego Romero
- Aamet Calderon
Defenses
- Aldo Corzo
- Williams Riveros (Paraguay)
- Matías Di Benedetto (Argentina)
- Marco Saravia
- Piero Guzman
Laterals/Lanes
- Hugo Ancajima
- Jose Bolivar
- Nelson Cabanillas
- Andy Polo
Steering wheels
- Rodrigo Urena (Chile)
- Martin Perez Guedes
- Jorge Murrugarra
- Horacio Calcaterra
- Edison Flores
- Yuriel Celi
Forwards
- Jose Rivera
- Alex Valera
- Christopher Olivares
- Diego Dorregaray (Argentina) | need to announce
Players who could reach Universitario this 2024
- Christofer Gonzales | midfielder
- Jairo Concha | midfielder
Candidates to be technical director of Universitario on its centenary
- César Farías | Venezuela
- Fabián Bustos | Argentina
- Gustavo Matosas | Uruguay
University: Which players will not remain on the squad for 2024?
- José Carvallo | signed by César Vallejo
- José Lujan | signed by Los Chankas
- Piero Quispe | He will go to Pumas UNAM
- Alexander Succar | I give in to Mannucci
- Roberto Siucho | will be transferred
- Emanuel Herrera | his contract was not renewed
Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel