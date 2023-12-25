Without Piero Quispe but with Sebastián Britos: complete Universitario squad for its centenary | League 1 2024

#Piero #Quispe #Sebastián #Britos #complete #Universitario #squad #centenary #League

Universitario de Deportes has the clear objective of achieving the two-time championship in the year of its centenary. Review the squad that the creams will have for the 2024 season.

Get to know the Universitario squad for 2024, the year of its centenary. | Libero Composition

University of Sports will seal one of its best years, the 2023 season, after winning the League 1 title against Lima Alliance. In fact, the creams now have the tough challenge of being protagonists in the Copa Libertadores and even more so achieving the two-time championship in the year of their centenary.

Despite the departure of Jorge Fossati, the meringues have maintained the core of their team that won the championship last November and two reinforcements have already been confirmed: Christopher Olivares and Sebastián Britos. They will be joined by Diego Dorregaray, who already has a closed agreement with the club, but it has yet to be announced.

This way, The ‘U’ is finishing forming its list of 25 players (he currently has 22) that he can use for League 1 and the Copa Libertadores 2024. Below, we tell you who these footballers will be, the possible reinforcements and the options that are in store for your new coach.

University: squad of football players for the 2024 season

Archers

  • Sebastian Britos (Uruguay)
  • Diego Romero
  • Aamet Calderon

Defenses

  • Aldo Corzo
  • Williams Riveros (Paraguay)
  • Matías Di Benedetto (Argentina)
  • Marco Saravia
  • Piero Guzman

Laterals/Lanes

  • Hugo Ancajima
  • Jose Bolivar
  • Nelson Cabanillas
  • Andy Polo
Also Read:  Preview Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2023 | Blubber king Van Aert wants to offer Van der Poel a match

Steering wheels

  • Rodrigo Urena (Chile)
  • Martin Perez Guedes
  • Jorge Murrugarra
  • Horacio Calcaterra
  • Edison Flores
  • Yuriel Celi

Forwards

  • Jose Rivera
  • Alex Valera
  • Christopher Olivares
  • Diego Dorregaray (Argentina) | need to announce

Players who could reach Universitario this 2024

  • Christofer Gonzales | midfielder
  • Jairo Concha | midfielder

Candidates to be technical director of Universitario on its centenary

  • César Farías | Venezuela
  • Fabián Bustos | Argentina
  • Gustavo Matosas | Uruguay

University: Which players will not remain on the squad for 2024?

  • José Carvallo | signed by César Vallejo
  • José Lujan | signed by Los Chankas
  • Piero Quispe | He will go to Pumas UNAM
  • Alexander Succar | I give in to Mannucci
  • Roberto Siucho | will be transferred
  • Emanuel Herrera | his contract was not renewed

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors
Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors
Posted on
Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Posted on
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Posted on
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News