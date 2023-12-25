Without Piero Quispe but with Sebastián Britos: complete Universitario squad for its centenary | League 1 2024

#Piero #Quispe #Sebastián #Britos #complete #Universitario #squad #centenary #League

Universitario de Deportes has the clear objective of achieving the two-time championship in the year of its centenary. Review the squad that the creams will have for the 2024 season.

University of Sports will seal one of its best years, the 2023 season, after winning the League 1 title against Lima Alliance. In fact, the creams now have the tough challenge of being protagonists in the Copa Libertadores and even more so achieving the two-time championship in the year of their centenary.

Despite the departure of Jorge Fossati, the meringues have maintained the core of their team that won the championship last November and two reinforcements have already been confirmed: Christopher Olivares and Sebastián Britos. They will be joined by Diego Dorregaray, who already has a closed agreement with the club, but it has yet to be announced.

This way, The ‘U’ is finishing forming its list of 25 players (he currently has 22) that he can use for League 1 and the Copa Libertadores 2024. Below, we tell you who these footballers will be, the possible reinforcements and the options that are in store for your new coach.

University: squad of football players for the 2024 season

Archers

Sebastian Britos (Uruguay)

Diego Romero

Aamet Calderon

Defenses

Aldo Corzo

Williams Riveros (Paraguay)

Matías Di Benedetto (Argentina)

Marco Saravia

Piero Guzman

Laterals/Lanes

Hugo Ancajima

Jose Bolivar

Nelson Cabanillas

Andy Polo

Steering wheels

Rodrigo Urena (Chile)

Martin Perez Guedes

Jorge Murrugarra

Horacio Calcaterra

Edison Flores

Yuriel Celi

Forwards

Jose Rivera

Alex Valera

Christopher Olivares

Diego Dorregaray (Argentina) | need to announce

Players who could reach Universitario this 2024

Christofer Gonzales | midfielder

Jairo Concha | midfielder

Candidates to be technical director of Universitario on its centenary

César Farías | Venezuela

Fabián Bustos | Argentina

Gustavo Matosas | Uruguay

University: Which players will not remain on the squad for 2024?

José Carvallo | signed by César Vallejo

José Lujan | signed by Los Chankas

Piero Quispe | He will go to Pumas UNAM

Alexander Succar | I give in to Mannucci

Roberto Siucho | will be transferred

Emanuel Herrera | his contract was not renewed

