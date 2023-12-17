WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”

15 december, 2023

While the Phase II study NeoFox is ongoing, WntResearch continues to research the clinical concept behind the drug candidate Foxy-5. Recently, the company’s scientific founder Professor Tommy Andersson published results from a study on WNT5A signaling in the scientific journal Cells. BioStock invited Andersson to the studio to find out more about what has been seen.

See the full interview with WntResearchs co-founding professor Tommy Andersson below.

