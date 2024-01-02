Wolter Kroes causes collision with car: ‘I was shocked’ | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 02, 2024 at 7:05 PM

Wolter Kroes was involved in a car accident on Tuesday. Both the singer’s car and that of the person he collided with were severely damaged. There were no injuries.

The accident took place around 2:30 PM at an intersection on the N246 near Wormerveer. The two cars collided there and were severely damaged.

Images show that Kroes’ car is badly dented at the front. “Unfortunately, 2024 has started unpleasantly,” Kroes begins his story on Instagram. “This afternoon I had an accident with my car in bad weather.”

Kroes chimes in RTL Boulevard that he overlooked the red traffic light. “Of course I was shocked and I was relieved that the other people were not physically wrong. We drank a cup of hot coffee at my house and recovered from the shock together.”

0:46Play button

Wolter Kroes’ car wrinkled after collision in Wormerveer

Image: NLImage

