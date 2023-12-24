Wolverhampton punished Chelsea’s mistakes to take important three points – Soccer World – England

#Wolverhampton #punished #Chelseas #mistakes #important #points #Soccer #World #England

Chelsea lost their visit to Wolverhampton 1:2 in a match of the 18th round of the Premier League. The match proved to be of historic value as it was the first time since 1995 that a meeting of England’s elite had been played on Christmas Eve.

The first half offered no goals, but Chelsea missed a golden chance to open the scoring.

After half an hour, Raheem Sterling took the ball and together with Nicholas Jackson and Cole Palmer found themselves alone against the goalkeeper. Sterling acted selfishly and shot, but Jose Sa saved.

In the second half, the “wolves” started very strongly and opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Sarabia crosses from a corner and Mario Lemina heads the ball into the net.

Chelsea went in search of a goal with a flurry of attacks, but in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Matt Doherty scored a second goal after Badiashil made a mistake.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back three minutes later, but it wasn’t enough.

In the standings, Chelsea and Wolverhampton are 10th and 11th respectively with 22 points.

The first good opportunity opened up for the guests. Raheem Sterling threw a pass in the lane to Nicholas Jackson. The forward got away from the defense but Jose Sa came out and caught the ball.

After 20 minutes of play, the Chelsea players again threatened the opponent’s goal. The Blues developed a wonderful counter-attack that went through Malo Gusto and Conor Gallagher to reach Sterling. He saw Jackson again and crossed at the far post. The situation was very good, but the Senegalese could not stop the ball.

Eight minutes later, Sterling was again involved in a dangerous situation. The winger earned a foul on the edge of the penalty area and took the free kick himself. However, his shot flew over the crossbar.

In the counter-attack, Wolves were given a similarly static situation. Pablo Srabia turned the ball but it was aimed at the wall.

A few minutes later, Raheem Sterling took the ball from Joao Gomes and went alone against the goalkeeper along with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. However, Sterling decided to finish alone and fired straight at Jose Sa.

In the closing minutes, Hee-Chan Juan had a chance to shoot but sent the ball wide

There was no further danger until the end of the half.

The second half started with a blunder by Thiago Silva. Hee-Chan Juan managed to take away the ball which reached Joao Gomes. The Portuguese shot, and after a ricochet the shot touched the side post and went out. Replays showed that Disassi had blocked the shot with his hand, but the referee did not award a penalty.

The pressure of the “wolves” continued and it gave a result in the 51st minute. Pablo Sarabia crossed from a corner kick, and Mario Lemina headed in and left no chance for the goalkeeper – 1:0.

In the 65th minute, Chelsea tried to respond. Christopher Nkunku found Raheem Sterling. He tried to score again, but Craig Dawson made a great save to keep his side in the net. However, during the intervention, the central defender hit the goal and was injured. It also had to be replaced.

Minutes followed as the home side dug deep and Pochettino’s men began to dominate possession and look for an equaliser.

However, in the 93rd minute, Chelsea made another mistake. Wolves developed a good attack and after a pass in the penalty area, Badiashil made a fatal error and knocked the ball at the feet of Matt Doherty. The ex-Tottenham player was just waiting for that and scored another goal in Petrovic’s goal with one touch.

Just 3 minutes later, Christopher Nkunku pulled one goal back. Raheem Sterling put the ball on the Frenchman’s head and he restored his team’s hopes with a very accurate shot.

FT Wolverhampton – Chelsea 2:1

1:0 Mario Lemina 51′

2:0 Matt Doherty 90’+3′

2:1 Christopher Nkunku 90’+6′

Compositions:

Wolves: 1. Sa, 23. Kilman (K), 15. Dawson, 24. Gomes, 22. Semedo, 5. Lemina, 8. J. Gomesh, 3. Ait Nuri, 11. Juan, 21. Sarabia, 12. Kunya

Coach: Gary O’Neill

Chelsea: 28. Petrovic, 26. Colville, 6. Silva, 2. Disasi, 27. Gusto, 16. Ugochukwu, 23. Gallagher (K), 15. Jackson, 20. Palmer, 7. Sterling, 19. Broya

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino