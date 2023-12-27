Woman (23) died after Taylor Swift concert due to heat exhaustion | Stars

The woman who died last month after a Taylor Swift concert in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro died of heat exhaustion. wrote this on Wednesday based on the police report. The show took place during a heat wave in Brazil.

The heat exhaustion led to cardiovascular problems, i.e. those affecting the heart and blood vessels, and breathing problems. Tests showed no signs of alcohol or drugs in her blood. This can be read in the police report that was shared on Wednesday. The wind chill that day was around 59 degrees.

The performance on November 17 in the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium was part of the American singer’s The Eras Tour. 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides collapsed and was taken to Salgado Filho Hospital, where she later died.

Hundreds of people fainted during the concert. Fans also complained about the fact that water was not allowed inside. The investigation into the woman’s death is still ongoing, police said on Wednesday.

