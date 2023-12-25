Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV

#Woman #abandons #sick #puppy #Pedregal #San #Nicolás #Tlalpan #UnoTV
Woman abandons sick puppy in the Tlalpan neighborhood. Photo: Cuartoscuro

A woman abandoned around 2 pm on December 23, to his little dog in the Pedregal de San Nicolás neighborhood From Mexico City. The canine is in very poor condition. y Neighbors of the Tlalpan mayor’s office are looking for the woman to take responsibility for his actions.

see more

Surveillance cameras captured a few hours before Christmas, A compact gray car arrives and stops at the corner of the aforementioned neighborhood.while from a back door he descends a woman in a pink outfit.

After doing some maneuvers inside the car, The woman takes the one that seconds before was her puppy and with a blanket and what appears to be a container of croquettes, He abandons him to his fate in the street, without even turning to see him.

In an instant and without regrets, This person gets back into the car and closes the door.. The car starts quickly, while The little dog keeps turning everywhere on the sidewalk.

The video scene captured the moment when some pedestrians and motorists They pass through the area without realizing what happened and at a time of year when the cold on the street freezes.

Also Read:  CHILD TRAFFICKING – Nine arrests for theft and sale of infants

What fines can you receive if you abandon a dog in CDMX?

In the Mexico City (CDMX)people who cause the suffering of pets could be subject to a financial penalty ranging from between 3 thousand and six thousand pesos.

How many dogs are estimated to have been abandoned in the country?

According to figures from an Inegi survey, there are nearly 23 million dogs, of which 70% They are homeless due to carelessness, negligence and abandonment. That is to say, around 16 thousand 100 dogswhere 57 out of every 100 Mexicans have a pet dog.

Why do people abandon their puppies in Mexico?

Among the reasons people abandon their dogs, people responded that the main reasons for doing so are lack of money to keep the pet, because They realized that it is a great responsibilitywhy They no longer want to have her at home or why They don’t have enough space.

What consequences does abandonment bring for a puppy?

Las consequences of animal abandonment in dogs they usually are agony, depression, loss of confidence, accidents, disorientation, malnutrition, stress and illness.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners.” Celentano’s message in the special Christmas episode of Las Fierbinți
“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners.” Celentano’s message in the special Christmas episode of Las Fierbinți
Posted on
“I have never regretted it and I will always wish for the best” – En Cancha
“I have never regretted it and I will always wish for the best” – En Cancha
Posted on
Just boil it in water: A breakthrough in cancer treatment!
Just boil it in water: A breakthrough in cancer treatment!
Posted on
Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV
Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News