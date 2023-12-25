Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV

#Woman #abandons #sick #puppy #Pedregal #San #Nicolás #Tlalpan #UnoTV

Woman abandons sick puppy in the Tlalpan neighborhood. Photo: Cuartoscuro

A woman abandoned around 2 pm on December 23, to his little dog in the Pedregal de San Nicolás neighborhood From Mexico City. The canine is in very poor condition. y Neighbors of the Tlalpan mayor’s office are looking for the woman to take responsibility for his actions.

They ask us to share the following:

We are looking for this person who, around 2 pm, abandoned his dog in Pedregal de San Nicolás. The dog is in very bad condition. If you have information about this situation, comment on the tweet. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/U0P9oe1QYO — Tlalpan Vecinos (@TlalpanVecinos) December 24, 2023

Surveillance cameras captured a few hours before Christmas, A compact gray car arrives and stops at the corner of the aforementioned neighborhood.while from a back door he descends a woman in a pink outfit.

After doing some maneuvers inside the car, The woman takes the one that seconds before was her puppy and with a blanket and what appears to be a container of croquettes, He abandons him to his fate in the street, without even turning to see him.

In an instant and without regrets, This person gets back into the car and closes the door.. The car starts quickly, while The little dog keeps turning everywhere on the sidewalk.

The video scene captured the moment when some pedestrians and motorists They pass through the area without realizing what happened and at a time of year when the cold on the street freezes.

What fines can you receive if you abandon a dog in CDMX?

In the Mexico City (CDMX)people who cause the suffering of pets could be subject to a financial penalty ranging from between 3 thousand and six thousand pesos.

How many dogs are estimated to have been abandoned in the country?

According to figures from an Inegi survey, there are nearly 23 million dogs, of which 70% They are homeless due to carelessness, negligence and abandonment. That is to say, around 16 thousand 100 dogswhere 57 out of every 100 Mexicans have a pet dog.

Why do people abandon their puppies in Mexico?

Among the reasons people abandon their dogs, people responded that the main reasons for doing so are lack of money to keep the pet, because They realized that it is a great responsibilitywhy They no longer want to have her at home or why They don’t have enough space.

What consequences does abandonment bring for a puppy?

Las consequences of animal abandonment in dogs they usually are agony, depression, loss of confidence, accidents, disorientation, malnutrition, stress and illness.