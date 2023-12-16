Woman about 75 – The senior

#Woman #senior

Published 2023-12-15

Here you will find a social, humorous, tender and caring man who could be “right” for you! Our personal chemistry might be right, even for a rewarding intellectual exchange! My direction in life is to live with the “right” woman in a loving and harmonious relationship. In addition to living a harmonious life enjoying life and nurturing relationships and health, as well as having good, pleasant and rewarding social relationships with friends, as well as living with humor and music, etc.

If you, like me, do not want to waste your life in unhealthy sad loneliness, but live in community with love and shared positive experiences of various kinds, then contact me, it could be the beginning of our better life. I am happy to develop further thoughts on that.

I am a social, kind, loving, healthy, creative, caring, problem- and smoke-free man. I have lived a healthy gentle life, so I am “well maintained” and live a decent life in a condominium and have a car.

Contact me if you fit in and live in/near Helsingborg!