Woman attacked by three dogs: “Hardly bitten”

Updated 15.18 | Published 14.49

full screen A 45-year-old man is suspected of causing bodily harm after his dogs attacked a woman. Archive image. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A 65-year-old woman has been badly bitten by three loose dogs.

The police had to fire warning shots at the dogs, which also rushed at the patrol.

The attack is said to have taken place when she was out resting her own dog in a forest area outside Borås at lunchtime. The woman was bitten on the face and hand and is now being treated in hospital.

– It is not life-threatening, but she must have been bitten on the face and quite badly on one or maybe two hands. So she was bitten quite badly, one might say, says Jens Andersson, press spokesperson at the police.

The woman’s dog was also bitten and is being treated by a veterinarian. In connection with a police patrol taking care of the three loose dogs, they also rushed towards the police.

– Then they fired a warning shot in the air and then they turned and ran away.

The owner of the dogs, a 45-year-old man, is suspected of causing bodily harm or otherwise violating the law on supervision of dogs and cats. He was not there when the woman was attacked.

The three dogs are now back with their owner.

– In order for us to take care of them, as I understand it, it is based on the fact that the dogs are very aggressive. As soon as a dog is calm and with its owner, we cannot take care of it, says Jens Andersson and adds:

– However, we have written a report to the county administrative board, which is responsible for the supervision act, so that they can carry out an inspection and investigate whether there is a need for the dogs to be taken care of or another measure.