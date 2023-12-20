Woman bitten by pine processionary caterpillar was hospitalized

#Woman #bitten #pine #processionary #caterpillar #hospitalized

According to the statement made by Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) Farabi Hospital, a pine sac caterpillar fell on the neck of 44-year-old Arzu Durmuş in the area where she went for a picnic.

Durmuş, who was bitten by the insect, went to the hospital a few days later with complaints of neck stiffness and pain radiating to his arm.

The woman, who was initially treated with painkillers, went to the hospital a few days later when her fever increased, and an abscess was detected on her neck.

Durmuş, whose condition worsened with the onset of symptoms of shortness of breath, was admitted to the intensive care unit of KTÜ Farabi Hospital, to which he was referred.

Antibiotic treatment was started for the patient, who was diagnosed with multiple large and small abscesses bilaterally in the lungs. During her follow-up in the intensive care unit, the woman’s radiological findings regressed and improvement was detected, and she was taken to the chest diseases service.

Durmuş, who had a chest tube inserted twice in the ward after experiencing chest pain and increased need for oxygen, was discharged after his condition improved and returned to normal.

In the statement, KTU Farabi Hospital Chest Diseases Department Dr. Faculty Member Olcay Ayçiçek stated that the pine processionary caterpillar is mostly encountered in the Mediterranean, Aegean, Marmara and Black Sea Region coastal areas and Central Anatolia.

Pointing out that the hairs on the caterpillar can fall out and be thrown into the air, and these hairs can cause rashes on the skin in contact, Ayçiçek said, “In the literature, cases related to skin lesions have been reported as a result of exposure to this caterpillar. In our case, as a result of the caterpillar biting the patient’s neck, an abscess first occurred in the neck area and then “The microorganism in that area spread to the lungs through the blood and caused many abscess lesions.” he said.

Arzu Durmuş explained that she felt a sting in her neck while sitting in the gazebo at the picnic she went to and said:

“My relatives noticed that there was a caterpillar stuck to my headscarf. When they examined my neck, they noticed that 30-40 thorn-like things were stuck in my skin. A few days later, neck stiffness and pain in the arm appeared. I went to the emergency room many times, but I could not find a solution. I stayed in the hospital for two days, but I still could not recover. Weakness. “I came to KTÜ Farabi Hospital because I could not walk and had respiratory distress. Thank God, I recovered thanks to them. All the hospital staff, especially my professors, treated me very well. I would like to thank them all.”