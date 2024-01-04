Woman detained for killing her 8-year-old daughter dies in penitentiary

#Woman #detained #killing #8yearold #daughter #dies #penitentiary

Lisa Batstone, a woman serving an indeterminate prison sentence for killing her eight-year-old daughter, has died in custody, says the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The cause of death, which occurred on January 1 at the Fraser Valley Institution in British Columbia, has not been released.

This is a multi-level facility for women, which has a minimum security residential type unit.

Lisa Batstone’s lawyers say her death came as a complete surprise to those close to her.

Everyone who helped Lisa cope with this tragic chapter in her life is struck by this sudden loss and is demanding public answers about the circumstances of her death, they said in a statement.

Detained for second degree murder

Little Teagan’s body was found in the rear trunk of the family car in 2014. Lisa Batstone had held a plastic bag over the child’s nose and mouth for four to five minutes. She then attempted suicide, but failed.

The mother was convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 for the choking death of her daughter.

In 2022, Lisa Batstone’s appeal was rejected. In its decision, the Court of Appeal noted that the woman had never accepted her breakup with Teagan’s father, adding that she had intended to kill herself, but did not want to leave her daughter with him.

Gabe Batstone, the victim’s father, emphasizes that the death of his ex-partner does not erase the pain and loss of Teagan, whose absence is felt every day.

However, he adds, the burden is lightened […] We no longer face the prospect of possible release, an event which would have posed an undeniable risk to other innocent children.

Our main goal is to honor Teagan’s memory and cherish the happiness she brought to our lives.

The Correctional Service of Canada will examine the circumstances of the incident, as is always the case when a death occurs while in custody.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call 988, a crisis helpline, accessible 24/7 by phone and text.

With information from Liam Britten and The Canadian Press