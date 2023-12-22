Woman dies when Christmas tree falls on her in Belgium

#Woman #dies #Christmas #tree #falls #Belgium

Surveillance camera footage shows the 20-metre-tall illuminated Christmas tree slowly tilting to one side before falling down next to a Christmas market in the town’s historic town square on Thursday evening.

A 63-year-old woman from Oudenaarde was confirmed dead after being hit by the tree. Two other women from the same town were slightly injured.

– The investigation will look at whether the tree was secured well enough, and it will also take into account whether the weather played a role, says a statement from a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in Oost-Vlaanderen.

Storm Pia, which hit Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands on the same day, also hit western Belgium.