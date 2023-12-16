Woman forced to have sex with biker for not paying fare

The photo is illustrative, but reports of what happened were heard by the team, this Wednesday, 13th, when they were reporting, in the well-known Praça da Joy, located in the Dangereux area, in Luanda.

In person, in conversation with an apparent friend, the woman, who could see a certain distress on her face, said, after the greeting, that she came from a police station in the Dangereux area, without specifying exactly which one, and that there One of his brothers was detained for having demanded that a female passenger who requested him pay for a ride with sexual involvement, because she had claimed, almost at the end of the ride, that she had no money to pay the biker.

The supposed sister said, in revelations heard by the reporting team who were right next to her, that according to the police, the act ended up happening, which later led the young woman to report to the police, which ended up for detaining the biker.

The conversation between the two aroused curiosity among our reporting team, which led us to ask the case’s rapporteur, unfortunately, she refused to speak to our microphones.

“The police say that he didn’t use a condom with the girl and that they’re going to have to test him, and that she tried hard, that’s why they arrested him, but my brother says he didn’t even do it, he just tried, because she didn’t want to. pay for the race,” he said.