Woman found hanged in house. Her son, dead in bed

A woman and her son were found dead in their apartment in Timisoara, on Tuesday afternoon. While the young man appears to have died in his sleep, his mother ended her life by hanging herself.

The policemen of Timisoara Section 2 were informed that a 49-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son were found dead in an apartment.

The medical team that arrived at the scene did not identify any traces of violence on the bodies of the victims. The dead bodies were transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Judicial sources stated that the woman’s parents had died last fall, and the woman had fallen into depression. The son had health problems and probably died in his sleep. The woman hanged herself in the apartment. The neighbors informed the police that she is no longer responding and has not been seen recently.

The police have opened a criminal case for manslaughter, announced the Timiş Police Press Office.

