Woman “in tears” after cashier throws her son’s yogurt in the trash

A woman was left “in tears” after an unpleasant experience at a local supermarket when a cashier threw two yoghurts that her 2-year-old son was eating into the bin.

Samantha Mary shared the story on the social network TikTok, where she revealed that she had given the two yogurts to her son to eat before paying for them. Then, she went to the cashier, where she gave the packages – which were not yet empty – to the employee to register them, in order to pay for them.

Then, however, the woman, instead of returning the packaging, which still contained yogurt, threw them in the trash.

“When it was our turn, I said to the lady serving us, ‘I just want you to know that Jack is going to eat these two. Here they are so I can register them.’ I didn’t want to leave them in the middle of shopping. She literally gave me a look of disgust,” the woman said on the social network.

At the same time, Mary said that the employee “didn’t say a word”, “registered the products” and threw them in the trash.” Then, while the mother tried to retrieve the yogurts from the trash, the employee complained about the situation, arguing that he didn’t think it was “right” for people to “let their children eat things from the store while they shopped.”

Reporting the event on TikTok, the woman also took the opportunity to clarify that her son had been ill for about a week, with little appetite. Therefore, when she showed interest in eating yogurt, she did not hesitate.

The publication generated varied comments, some from users agreeing with the indignation, and others disagreeing with the user’s position, arguing that the supermarket “is not a buffet, where you pay by the plate”.

@samanthamary1989 I’m still feeling so cross about this whole situation and I still cannot believe this lady actually said what she said. I intend to put in a formal complaint if possible. Unfortunately I didn’t see her name as I was so upset at the time. The judgement put on me was unbelievable and totally unacceptable #tesco #badexperience #mumjudgement #poorcustomerservice #motherhood #mumsoftiktok original sound – Samantha Mary | Proud Mama

