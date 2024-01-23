Woman Kanye West shocks again with striking item of clothing: ‘Intended as a sex toy’ | Gossip

Once again all eyes are on Bianca Censori (29). Kanye West’s wife (46) was spotted in public in a very strange piece of clothing.

Censori once again took to the streets scantily dressed. For example, she was dressed in a transparent top with the text ‘law’, under which she did not wear a bra. Yet it was not the top that attracted attention.

‘Ye”s wife was wearing shorts with a very striking element. A hole was visible at the front of the pants, which was allegedly intended as a sex toy. The garment can be purchased in sex shops and can be used for both men and women.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been in the news a lot lately. For example, the rapper had himself fitted with very expensive titanium dentures and has repeatedly shared racy photos of his wife.

