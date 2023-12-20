Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries

#Woman #loses #nose #discovering #cancer #undergoing #surgeries

Lisa Jane Merecer, 49, had to undergo surgery to remove her nose

Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The North American Lisa Mercer49 years old, needed remove entire nose after discovering stage three cancer of paranasal sinus and skull basein August 2022.

Lisa underwent two surgeries to try to remove the tumor from her nose, but the procedure was unsuccessful and she needed surgery.move the nose completely in an eight-hour surgery. After removal, she underwent 30 radiotherapy sessions. One of the consequences of the treatment was the loss of smell and taste.

Despite everything, she considers herself a happy person. “I’m happy to be alive, but I think I developed PTSD from the whole experience. When I first saw myself without my nose, it was scary. “It took me a long time to get used to it,” Lisa told The Sunon Monday, 18.

The North American uses a magnetic prosthesis where the nose used to be. “I don’t mind my prosthetic nose, but I don’t think society would be comfortable with me walking around without a prosthesis. I’m very happy to be alive,” she said.

From symptoms to diagnosis

Lisa Mercer spent a year and a half with different symptoms until she was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022. To the newspaper, she reported that she had at least six exam appointments canceled between November 2021 and July 2022, which she believes contributed to her late diagnosis.

Lisa revealed that initially the symptoms were mild, such as headaches and a feeling of stuffiness in the nose. She tried to schedule an in-person appointment, but was unable to do so. The solution was telephone support. The doctor diagnosed her with a sinus infection and prescribed antibiotic nasal spray. The American used the medication for a month, but saw no improvement and returned to the doctor on two more occasions. All prescribed only other nasal sprays.

“At first I just had a stuffy, sore nose, watery eyes and headaches all the time,” he explained. It was only when she began to experience sporadic nosebleeds and numbness in her face that she scheduled a private consultation with a specialist in May 2021. Following this consultation, Lisa was referred for a CT scan and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer.

The former caregiver created a social media account where she talks about her recovery and encourages people with similar symptoms to push for better medical referrals. “I wish I had pushed harder [os médicos] because maybe I would still have a nose and I wouldn’t have this fear of cancer coming back hanging over my head. I feel like I didn’t get much help,” he said.

