Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries

#Woman #loses #nose #discovering #cancer #undergoing #surgeries

Lisa Jane Merecer, 49, had to undergo surgery to remove her nose

Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The North American Lisa Mercer49 years old, needed remove entire nose after discovering stage three cancer of paranasal sinus and skull basein August 2022.

Lisa underwent two surgeries to try to remove the tumor from her nose, but the procedure was unsuccessful and she needed surgery.move the nose completely in an eight-hour surgery. After removal, she underwent 30 radiotherapy sessions. One of the consequences of the treatment was the loss of smell and taste.

Despite everything, she considers herself a happy person. “I’m happy to be alive, but I think I developed PTSD from the whole experience. When I first saw myself without my nose, it was scary. “It took me a long time to get used to it,” Lisa told The Sunon Monday, 18.

The North American uses a magnetic prosthesis where the nose used to be. “I don’t mind my prosthetic nose, but I don’t think society would be comfortable with me walking around without a prosthesis. I’m very happy to be alive,” she said.

Lisa Mercer, 49, discovered cancer in her paranasal sinus and skull base

Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

From symptoms to diagnosis

Lisa Mercer spent a year and a half with different symptoms until she was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022. To the newspaper, she reported that she had at least six exam appointments canceled between November 2021 and July 2022, which she believes contributed to her late diagnosis.

Also Read:  Extra grants from the Cancer Foundation to KI for clinical studies

Lisa revealed that initially the symptoms were mild, such as headaches and a feeling of stuffiness in the nose. She tried to schedule an in-person appointment, but was unable to do so. The solution was telephone support. The doctor diagnosed her with a sinus infection and prescribed antibiotic nasal spray. The American used the medication for a month, but saw no improvement and returned to the doctor on two more occasions. All prescribed only other nasal sprays.

“At first I just had a stuffy, sore nose, watery eyes and headaches all the time,” he explained. It was only when she began to experience sporadic nosebleeds and numbness in her face that she scheduled a private consultation with a specialist in May 2021. Following this consultation, Lisa was referred for a CT scan and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer.

The former caregiver created a social media account where she talks about her recovery and encourages people with similar symptoms to push for better medical referrals. “I wish I had pushed harder [os médicos] because maybe I would still have a nose and I wouldn’t have this fear of cancer coming back hanging over my head. I feel like I didn’t get much help,” he said.

Source: Redação Terra

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Scooter rental company Bird has filed for bankruptcy protection
Scooter rental company Bird has filed for bankruptcy protection
Posted on
The exhausted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be a bit late
The exhausted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be a bit late
Posted on
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News