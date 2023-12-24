Woman loses wallet in 1950s: reappears 65 years later | Abroad

Workmen during the renovation of an old cinema complex have recovered a wallet that the owner lost in the 1950s. After a real search, the wallet could be returned to family members.

During the renovation work of the Plaza Theater, the oldest cinema in the American city of Atlanta, workers made a special discovery. They found an old wallet in a small cavity behind a wall. The wallet contained black and white photos, bank cards without a magnetic strip and a lottery ticket to win a new 1959 Chevrolet.

Floy Culbreth

Through a driver’s license, Chris Escobar, owner of the Plaza Theater, was able to determine that the wallet originally belonged to a woman named Floy Culbreth. And the man was therefore determined to track down the woman’s family.

But the name didn’t yield much results initially. Presumably the woman had taken her husband’s surname and that did not make the search particularly easy.

The cinema owner therefore called in his wife, who dug a little deeper on the internet. She found an obituary of a certain Roy Culbreth. He turned out to be Floy’s deceased husband. A further search led the Escobars to a website for the Culbreth Cup, a charity golf tournament benefiting people with cerebral palsy. Ultimately they ended up with Thea Chamberlain (71), the daughter of the Culbreths.

“I consider it a privilege to be able to watch over and manage this historic space,” Escobar told CNN. “But to literally give back the family history. That is such a gift.”

Insurance card in lost wallet

Chamberlain, who was only six years old at the time, even found some of her own belongings in the wallet. It contained an insurance card and a note for a doctor’s appointment. “It was very moving,” Chamberlain said of recovering the wallet. “A flood of memories came flooding back and it brought her back, so to speak.”

Also Read:  Al-Akhbar Al-Shahri, the new mag of Rachid Nini

In November, several generations of Culbreths went together to the Plaza Theater to collect the purse.

