Woman shot out of jealousy; ex-partner the aggressor

#Woman #shot #jealousy #expartner #aggressor

Juarez City.- A woman was shot this morning by her former romantic partner, outside a house in the Ciudad Moderna neighborhood, municipal police from the Poniente District reported.

The attack occurred after 10:00 a.m., on José Rivera and Aurora Boreal streets, where the woman and her current partner were leaving a home, when the ex-husband passed by and argued with both of them, and then fired shots at close range. distance, said a preventive agent.

The attacker escaped from the scene aboard a truck, while the woman was treated for a gunshot wound she received in the leg.

She was taken to a Social Security hospital, where she was interviewed by Investigative Police agents belonging to the Damage and Injuries Unit.