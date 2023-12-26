Woman shot out of jealousy; ex-partner the aggressor

#Woman #shot #jealousy #expartner #aggressor

Juarez City.- A woman was shot this morning by her former romantic partner, outside a house in the Ciudad Moderna neighborhood, municipal police from the Poniente District reported.

The attack occurred after 10:00 a.m., on José Rivera and Aurora Boreal streets, where the woman and her current partner were leaving a home, when the ex-husband passed by and argued with both of them, and then fired shots at close range. distance, said a preventive agent.

The attacker escaped from the scene aboard a truck, while the woman was treated for a gunshot wound she received in the leg.

She was taken to a Social Security hospital, where she was interviewed by Investigative Police agents belonging to the Damage and Injuries Unit.

Also Read:  President's Office "ASML R&D Center construction has already begun? The facts are incorrect."

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MISS EARTH – Fifalia Valisoa remains positive despite the defeat
MISS EARTH – Fifalia Valisoa remains positive despite the defeat
Posted on
PRESIDENTIAL MANDATE – Start-up against a backdrop of social works
PRESIDENTIAL MANDATE – Start-up against a backdrop of social works
Posted on
Woman shot out of jealousy; ex-partner the aggressor
Woman shot out of jealousy; ex-partner the aggressor
Posted on
A terrible disaster overshadows Israel’s action to flood Hamas tunnels
A terrible disaster overshadows Israel’s action to flood Hamas tunnels
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News