Woman threatened by a neighbor, former policeman, in sector 4. The aggressor barricaded himself in the house, the police entered and immobilized him

She’s on alert in Sector 4, where a man threatened a woman. The street where the building where the incident took place is located is closed, and negotiators are on the scene. From the first information, the aggressor is a former policeman, currently retired. After about eight hours, the police entered his home and immobilized him.

UPDATE 13.00 The fighters of the Special Actions Service – DGPMB entered the building where the male aggressor had barricaded himself and immobilized him. As a result of the intervention, neither the man nor the police were injured.

According to some sources, he is in possession of a lethal weapon.

UPDATE 12.00 The desperate call to 112 of the woman threatened by her neighbor, a former policeman.

“The neighbor across the street broke my window, ma’am.

He blew me, he broke my window, he broke my door.

Send an emergency crew, the address… He broke my window, he broke my door.

My husband is in bed, immobilized.

I’m begging you from the bottom of my heart, I don’t know if the police, because she works in the police,” was the woman’s appeal.

UPDATE 11.30 Police officers from the 18th Precinct were alerted on Monday morning, at 5:55 a.m., by a person regarding the fact that a man had destroyed the window at the entrance to a woman’s home, according to a Police statement.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found that the reports were confirmed and they did the research on the spot. Later, the 18th Police Department was notified, again, regarding the fact that the man threatened the victim with acts of violence and locked himself in the apartment, refusing any communication with the policemen who returned to the address.

From the investigations, it was established that he would have threatened the woman with acts of violence in other situations as well. Thus, the team from the Special Actions Service went to the scene, as well as a team of negotiators. At this moment, the activities are ongoing, the Police announced.

UPDATE 11.00. The assailant is a retired police officer.

The negotiators talk to him. It’s been almost 6 hours since the aggressor barricaded himself in his home. The police who are on the scene are wearing bulletproof vests. The woman’s son told the police that the assailant had a gun.

The threatened woman was taken to a safe place.

Neither cars nor pedestrians are allowed to pass through the area.

Original news:

The son of the threatened woman said that last night, around 12:00, loud banging and noises could be heard from the apartment above. Disturbed that the neighbor was making noise, the woman asked him to stop the noises.

The apostrophized man got angry and allegedly broke a window at his neighbors’ home. People say they are very scared. The man who threatened his neighbors barricaded himself in the house and refuses to come out.

There are policemen on the scene, gendarmes who try to talk to him and make him leave the house.

However, the man refuses any contact and does not want to talk to either his relatives or the neighbors who complained about him.

