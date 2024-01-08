Woman threatened with death by a former policeman, in Bucharest. The aggressor barricaded himself in the house

#Woman #threatened #death #policeman #Bucharest #aggressor #barricaded #house

A woman was threatened with death by a former policeman, in sector 4. She managed to escape and the aggressor barricaded himself in the house. Major police forces have been on the scene since the early hours of the day.

After several hours, the fighters of the Special Actions Service – DGPMB entered the building and immobilized the man. As a result of the intervention, neither the man nor the police were injured.

The information provided by the General Directorate of the Bucharest Police:

“This morning, January 8, 2024, around 05:55, the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Section 18 was notified by a person regarding the fact that a man allegedly destroyed the window at the entrance to the home of a women.

Police officers from the sub-unit went to the scene, and found that the reports were confirmed, and the investigation was carried out on the spot.

Later, the 18th Police Department was notified, again, regarding the fact that the man threatened the victim with acts of violence and locked himself in the apartment, refusing any communication with the policemen who returned to the address.

From the investigations, it was established that he would have threatened the woman with acts of violence in other situations as well.

Thus, the team from the Special Actions Service went to the scene, as well as a team of negotiators.

Activities are currently underway.”

The man was taken to the headquarters of Police Department 18, for hearings and further investigations.

“Inside the building, during the home search, the police found 2 lethal weapons (pistols), held on the basis of a valid authorization, as well as 1 non-lethal pistol, subject to authorization, for which he had an owner’s certificate, all of which were kept under the prescribed conditions by law”, stated the Bucharest General Police Directorate.

