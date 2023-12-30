Woman was brutally beaten by who would be her partner, in Ibagué

Every day in Colombia, all kinds of news are recorded, some of which reveal the high levels of insecurity that the country is going through, such as cases of robberies, extortions or murders; Just as road accidents, fights in cases of intolerance, among all types of situations also occur.

Unfortunately, during 2023, several cases of violence against women were recorded, where in addition to severe beatings, their lives were also taken in some of the recorded events.

Man brutally beats his partner in a park

This attack was recorded in Ibagué, specifically in a park in the Refugio neighborhood, located in the Once commune, where a subject hit a woman until she was unconscious on the ground.

The images, which were captured on December 26, show how after reaching her, he hits her repeatedly, until he throws her to the ground.

The aggressor was identified as alias Ahuyama, who did not stop at that moment, but once the woman was lying on the floor, he grabbed her by the hair and hit her repeatedly against the ground.

Not satisfied with what he had already done, he continued hitting her by putting his foot on her face, and later grabbed her hair again to lift her up and just at that moment realized that she was already unconscious.

Upon noticing that the victim was not reacting, the subject decided to flee the scene, leaving her to fend for herself in the middle of the park.

Fortunately, according to information that was obtained, residents of the area and people passing through the area came to her aid, who, in addition to helping her at that moment, transferred her to a hospital, so that she could be treated by medical personnel.

Although so far the authorities have not provided any report on what happened, a dialogue that a relative of the victim had with El Nuevo Siglo was known, stating that they had already filed the respective complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, and are waiting for the case to move forward.

