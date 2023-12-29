Woman who had mother killed after years of suffering is free and shares first selfie: 1 million likes in no time | Show

#Woman #mother #killed #years #suffering #free #shares #selfie #million #likes #time #Show

An apparently simple selfie of an American woman quickly collected more than 1.2 million likes on Friday, even though you probably don’t know her name. It concerns Gypsy Rose Blanchard (32), who dominated the media in the US in 2015 and now again with her life story. Who is this woman and why is the new selfie so charged?

Leon van Wijk 29-12-23, 19:56 Last update: 20:39

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access