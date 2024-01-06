Woman who pushed boyfriend to kill her mother is now an internet star: ‘Don’t you have mixed feelings?’ | Show

#Woman #pushed #boyfriend #kill #mother #internet #star #Dont #mixed #feelings #Show

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (32), the woman who spent eight years in prison for encouraging her boyfriend to kill her mother, has become a star with millions of followers since her release last week. She has been called a ‘folk heroine’ and although she is given success given her life story, it is remarkable after her actions. How does she view it herself? She answers in her first TV interview.

The life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard from Missouri reads like a tragic series. There is also: her story is known from The Act in 2019. Gypsy’s mother Clauddine Blanchard, Dee Dee for short, suffered from Münchhausen Syndrome. Parents pretend that their children are sick or make them sick in the hope of gaining sympathy.

Gypsy was in perfect health, but Dee Dee pretended that she had leukemia and a muscle disease, among other things. She shaved her head, allegedly beat her, chained her to a bed and lied to doctors so that Gypsy underwent unnecessary medical procedures. She forced her to use a wheelchair, tube feeding and oxygen tank, Gypsy’s lawyer said. Because of the ‘diseases’ they received a free trip to Disney World and even a house.

As she grew older, Gypsy realized it wasn’t true. She met a friend on a dating site, knifed him in 2015 and pushed him to kill her mother. He stabbed the woman to death in her sleep. “I wanted to be free from her grip on me,” Gypsy said. The man got a life sentence, Gypsy made a deal because of her suffering and got ten years in prison. Last week she was released early after eight years. Her first ‘freedom selfie’ received 6.4 million likes and 237,000 comments.

The ‘it girl’ of 2024

She has now been free for a week and has 6.5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. Everything she says and does makes international news, even something as simple as a trip to the shoe store. Her social media posts are “frankly quite boring,” writes The Guardian, but her fans don’t care. The newspaper calls her the first ‘it girl’ of 2024. ‘The reactions quickly turn her into an unlikely folk heroine.’

She can break quite a game. When she saw negative reactions about her husband Ryan Anderson (37), a teacher who wrote to her while she was in prison and whom she married last year, her words were telling. Everyone is jealous because he gives her pleasure every night with his wonderful penis, is the chaste translation. Perhaps a bit of information, but fans were happy to give it to her. But there are also question marks.

Actresses Joey King and Patricia Arquette as Gypsy Rose Blanchard and mother Dee Dee in the series The Act. © Hulu

‘Praising a murderer’

“People are seriously praising a murderer here,” someone wrote on X, for example. “Do you have mixed feelings about it?” a journalist asks Friday in Gypsy’s first TV interview with ABC. “You have fame, while you participated in a murder.” She ‘of course’ has mixed feelings about that. “I’m not looking for fame. I always said, I think I was infamous, and I came out famous.”

Gypsy is “very shy,” she says. “I don’t think I do things that other people wouldn’t do. I am myself.” For someone who doesn’t seek fame, she is busy in the spotlight. There will be a book about her life, as well as a documentary. Several interviews appeared online on Friday to promote it. But she says she doesn’t do that for herself. “I share my story as a warning. So that the next person who is in a situation like mine doesn’t take the route I took.” After all, Gypsy regrets her action, her mother was sick and didn’t deserve to die, she has said.

She is free, ex is in prison

Gypsy said she received more than 250 letters from admirers while she was incarcerated. She is now enjoying her freedom and thinking about children with Ryan. The ex who stabbed her mother to death is still in custody. “Is it fair that he is in prison for life and you are free?” asks the ABC journalist. “I’m sure we both have regrets. I can only say: I have served my sentence, he is serving his sentence for his part. I wish him the best on his journey.”

Blanchard is convinced that her mother would still be abusive if she were alive, she told CNN. The first time she felt freedom wasn’t when she recently got out, but the day she went to prison. “I then had more freedom than I had ever felt when I lived with my mother.” The date of the murder is nevertheless the hardest day of the year for her, she says on The View. “I play one of her favorite songs and allow myself to cry, and I mean cry hard.”

