Woman who rented out her apartment claims she was raped by her first client who promised to give her a ‘good review’

After being sexually assaulted, the woman says she barricaded herself in the bedroom, taking all the kitchen knives and her pets with her. Photo captures: Facebook

A London woman who rented out her flat claims she was forced to hide in her room after being raped by her very first client, who told her he would give her a “good review” when he left, according to New York Post.

The alleged victim accused Diego Dellarovere (43) of raping her in 2021 after he offered to give her a massage. When she finally managed to escape him, the woman barricaded herself in the bedroom, taking with her all the kitchen knives and her pets, a dog and a cat.

The man returned late at night and went to sleep in another room. In the morning, before he left, Dellarovere allegedly told the woman he would leave her a “good review.”

The woman told police that she initially only wanted to report the incident to the Airbnb company through which the man rented the apartment, but then decided to file a complaint, according to The Telegraph.

“I then thought he would most likely do this to someone again so I want his name marked,” said the woman, who lived in Croydon, south London, at the time.

Dellarovere, who works as a graphic designer, has denied the allegations.

