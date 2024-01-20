Woman who rented out her apartment claims she was raped by her first client who promised to give her a ‘good review’

#Woman #rented #apartment #claims #raped #client #promised #give #good #review

Date of update: 20/01/2024 09:02 Date of publication: 20/01/2024 08:30

After being sexually assaulted, the woman says she barricaded herself in the bedroom, taking all the kitchen knives and her pets with her. Photo captures: Facebook

A London woman who rented out her flat claims she was forced to hide in her room after being raped by her very first client, who told her he would give her a “good review” when he left, according to New York Post.

The alleged victim accused Diego Dellarovere (43) of raping her in 2021 after he offered to give her a massage. When she finally managed to escape him, the woman barricaded herself in the bedroom, taking with her all the kitchen knives and her pets, a dog and a cat.

The man returned late at night and went to sleep in another room. In the morning, before he left, Dellarovere allegedly told the woman he would leave her a “good review.”

The woman told police that she initially only wanted to report the incident to the Airbnb company through which the man rented the apartment, but then decided to file a complaint, according to The Telegraph.

“I then thought he would most likely do this to someone again so I want his name marked,” said the woman, who lived in Croydon, south London, at the time.

Dellarovere, who works as a graphic designer, has denied the allegations.

Editor: Raul Nețoiu

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day

Also Read:  Sweet Dreams not shortlisted for Oscar nominations

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
Posted on
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Posted on
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News