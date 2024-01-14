Woman with 300,000 euros in gold in tea packaging arrested at Schiphol

On December 21, 2023, Dutch customs found gold bars on a passenger during a baggage check at Schiphol that they had not declared. The 45-year-old female passenger had hidden the gold in tea packaging and had no logical explanation for this.

The gold represented a value of 300,000 euros and had a gold content of 99.9%. Anyone who takes more than 10,000 euros worth of money or other so-called liquid assets across the border must report this.

During the check at the gate, the woman could not prove that she had done this. After further questioning by customs officials (experts on specific themes), she was also unable to provide a logical explanation about the origin of the gold. The gold has been seized.

The discovery was made during a check of the woman’s checked luggage. She had arrived at Schiphol on a flight from Argentina. From here she wanted to travel directly to China, customs reports.

The woman was arrested by the FIOD on suspicion of violating the obligation to declare liquid assets and money laundering. She was in custody until January 2, 2024. After she gave up the gold and paid a fine of 25,000 euros, she was released.

With the obligation to declare liquid assets above 10,000 euros, the European Union (EU) wants to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

In the past year, customs at Schiphol transferred no fewer than 72 suspects to the FIOD and the Royal Military Police on suspicion of money laundering. This involved a total amount of 3.2 million euros.

