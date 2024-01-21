Women attack President of Peru Dina Boluarte during activity

#Women #attack #President #Peru #Dina #Boluarte #activity

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, was attacked this Saturday while participating in the inauguration of different works in the city of Huamanga, in the department of Ayacucho, when two women circumvented the authority’s security cordon.

According to what was reported by the newspaper La República, the Peruvian citizens broke through the fence of guards that surrounded Boluarte and pulled her hair, which occurred when the President was distributing candy among the attendees.

One of the aggressors – indicates the media – was identified as Ruth Bárcena Loayza, who, together with another woman, arrived where the President was, while she was participating in the inauguration of the construction of a highway in the town center of Minascucho towards the district. of Paras.

According to records spread on social networks, Bárcena would be the one who positioned herself in front of Boluarte and shook her, while the other woman pulled her hair from behind.

Bárcena is a widow and lost her husband during the protests that took place against Boluarte, in addition to leading the Association of Relatives Murdered and Injured in Ayacucho, where ten deaths were recorded in the December 2022 protests.

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations issued a statement rejecting the attack and condemning the action.

“From the MIMP we strongly reject and condemn all types of violence against women, such as the physical aggression against our President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, when she was participating in an official activity,” the ministry said.

In that sense, they added that “we fully defend the freedom and protection of the total integrity of women and these types of actions only lead to further dividing and polarizing our country, for which we work to close social gaps and for the unity of a nation that still continues to demand more and better opportunities. We call for this fact to never be repeated against any woman, we must banish all forms of violence against women in our country.”