Women come up with their own radio prize now that RadioRing is gender neutral: ‘This world is not yet equal’ | Show

Four female radio makers have launched an alternative radio award now that no woman has been nominated for the Radio Ring after the presenter category became gender neutral. Astrid de Jong is one of the initiators of Radio Woman 2023, a list of a hundred female radio makers. The other women prefer to remain anonymous. “People will soon think we are woke, feminist and anti-radio men, which is of course not the case.”

Mark den Blanken 22-01-24, 21:41 Last update: 22-01-24, 22:25

